Storming the field

<p>A fan is apprehended by a steward after running onto the pitch during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in London, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>A security personnel tackles a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second base during the fifth inning of a MLB American League baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

<p>Safeco Field security officials tackle a field runner during the seventh inning stretch as the Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in Seattle, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

<p>Toronto Blue Jays' security guards reach for a fan that ran onto the playing field, slid into second base, and then tried to escape by climbing the outfield wall in the eighth inning of their game against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

<p>Maria Sharapova watches a streaker who interrupted her quarter-final match with Russia's Elena Dementieva at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 4, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>A Turkish soccer fan runs on the pitch during a friendly match against Austria in Vienna, November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>A baseball fan runs on the field past New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano before being tackled by security and Detroit Police during the ninth inning in Detroit, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p> A streaker uses his phone as he is tackled by a police during the rugby tour match between the British and Irish Lions and Manawatu in Palmerston North, June 28, 2005. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Fans wearing "Legalize Arizona" shirts run away from security during the fifth inning as the Washington Nationals played the Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Security try to stop a supporter running on the field after the Champions League soccer match of Real Madrid against Zenit Saint Petersburg at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

<p>A streaker runs across the field during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>A fan wearing a "Legalize Arizona" shirt runs away from security during the fifth inning as the Washington Nationals played the Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Hamilton Tiger-Cats Justin Hickman trips a fan who ran onto the field during the first half of their Canadian Football League game at Moncton Stadium in New Brunswick, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Darrow</p>

<p>A fan slides on the wet field after running on onto it during a weather delay before a NCAA Big 12 Conference football game between the University of Oklahoma and Texas Tech in Norman, Oklahoma, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>A steward fails to catch a fan running on the pitch during the English League Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium in London, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A fan is restrained near second base after running onto the field while the New York Mets played the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

<p>A streaker runs onto the field during the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals played the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

<p>A pitch invader is tackled by security staff during the Euro 2008 semi-final soccer match between Germany and Turkey at St Jakob Park stadium in Basel, June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

<p>A fan runs across the field during the 2009 Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament between the Kings Punjab and the Mumbai Indians in Centurion, South Africa, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>A streaker is detained by a security guard during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>A streaker dives over the net during the men's singles final [between Argentina's David Nalbandian and Australia's Lleyton Hewitt] at the Wimbledon tennis championships, July 7, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>A Galatasaray fan runs onto the pitch to celebrate the team's win over Maccabi Netanya in their UEFA Europa League qualifying soccer match in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

<p>Manchester United and Inter Milan players watch as a steward tackles a streaker during their friendly soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A French rugby fan identified as farm worker Gregory Chapoul runs on the field during the international test match between France and New Zealand, in Dunedin, New Zealand, June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps</p>

<p>A streaker makes his way across the field during the opening ceremony for Gay Games VII in Chicago, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

