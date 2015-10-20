Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 20, 2015 | 8:55pm BST

Storming the Great Wall

Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 12
A fan dressed as a character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A fan dressed as a character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan dressed as a character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 12
A fan holding a helmet of the Stormtrooper character from "Star Wars" poses for a group photo next to a cat at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A fan holding a helmet of the Stormtrooper character from "Star Wars" poses for a group photo next to a cat at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan holding a helmet of the Stormtrooper character from "Star Wars" poses for a group photo next to a cat at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 12
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtroopers characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Five hundred replicas of the Stormtroopers characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtroopers characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 12
A fan holding a Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars" poses for a photo, in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A fan holding a Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars" poses for a photo, in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan holding a Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars" poses for a photo, in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 12
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 12
A fan dressed as a character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A fan dressed as a character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan dressed as a character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 12
Five hundred replicas of Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Five hundred replicas of Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 12
Fans holding toy lightsabers arrive at Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China for a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Fans holding toy lightsabers arrive at Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China for a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Fans holding toy lightsabers arrive at Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China for a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 12
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 12
Five hundred replicas of Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Five hundred replicas of Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 12
A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
River of migrants

River of migrants

Next Slideshows

River of migrants

River of migrants

Slovenia says it will ask the EU to send additional police to its border with Croatia to help deal with thousands of migrants streaming into the tiny country.

20 Oct 2015
Shores of Europe

Shores of Europe

In a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the rate of migrant arrivals to Greece is rising with over 8,000 coming in a single day.

20 Oct 2015
Typhoon Koppu hits Philippines

Typhoon Koppu hits Philippines

Typhoon Koppu sweeps across the northern Philippines.

20 Oct 2015
Canada decides

Canada decides

Justin Trudeau rides a late campaign surge to a stunning Liberal election victory, toppling Stephen Harper's Conservatives.

20 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures