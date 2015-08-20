Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 20, 2015 | 6:20pm BST

Storms of sand

A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
1 / 22
A traffic light shows red as a dust storm blankets the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2009
2 / 22
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
3 / 22
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
4 / 22
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Thursday, October 28, 2010
5 / 22
Sand blows across the coastal highway near Brega in eastern Libya, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2011
6 / 22
A massive sand storm cloud is close to enveloping a military camp as it rolls over Al Asad, Iraq, April 27, 2005. REUTERS/Department of Defense/Cpl. Alicia M. Garcia

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
7 / 22
Children are engulfed in dust as a convoy of escorted taxis carrying Muslims, fleeing sectarian violence, arrives at a temporary internally displaced person camp at the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2014
8 / 22
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2012
9 / 22
A dust storm blankets Sydney's iconic Opera House at sunrise September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2009
10 / 22
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2013
11 / 22
A woman covers her face against a sandstorm on a street in Tianjin, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Du

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2010
12 / 22
Two people look at the scene of a multiple vehicle collisions along Interstate-10 during a dust storm near Casa Grande, Arizona, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
13 / 22
A man walks past a coal plant amidst a dust storm in Lingwu, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
14 / 22
Tiananmen Square is seen amid a sandstorm in Beijing, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Grace Liang

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2010
15 / 22
Men ride a motorcycle through a heavy dust storm along a road in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2012
16 / 22
A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, Sudan July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2013
17 / 22
A Kurdish Syrian refugee covers her face as she waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
18 / 22
A man rides a bicycle during a dust storm in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
19 / 22
Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan province, Pakistan April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2011
20 / 22
An internally displaced man, who fled a military offensive in the Swat valley region, sits outside his family tent during a dust storm at the UNHCR Jalozai camp in Pakistan, July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2009
21 / 22
A mosque is seen through the haze of a morning sand storm in central Cairo, Egypt March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2013
22 / 22
