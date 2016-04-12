Storms of sand
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A traffic light shows red as a dust storm blankets the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province. ...more
Sand blows across the coastal highway near Brega in eastern Libya. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A massive sand storm cloud is close to enveloping a military camp as it rolls over Al Asad, Iraq. REUTERS/Department of Defense/Cpl. Alicia M. Garcia
Children are engulfed in dust as a convoy of escorted taxis carrying Muslims, fleeing sectarian violence, arrives at a temporary internally displaced person camp at the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman wearing a facemark walks through a sandstorm in Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman covers her face against a sandstorm on a street in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Vincent Du
Two people look at the scene of a multiple vehicle collisions along Interstate-10 during a dust storm near Casa Grande, Arizona. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man drives a bicycle through a sandstorm in Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan province, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A dust storm blankets Sydney's iconic Opera House at sunrise. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man rides a bicycle during a dust storm in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish Syrian refugee covers her face as she waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Men ride a motorcycle through a heavy dust storm along a road in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Tiananmen Square is seen amid a sandstorm in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Grace Liang
An internally displaced man, who fled a military offensive in the Swat valley region, sits outside his family tent during a dust storm at the UNHCR Jalozai camp in Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
