Edition:
United Kingdom

Storms slam Genoa

Monday, November 07, 2011

Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
1 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

A woman wades through waist-deep floodwaters during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

Monday, November 07, 2011

A woman wades through waist-deep floodwaters during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

Close
2 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

A man searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

A man searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
3 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

A man walks past debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

A man walks past debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
4 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

A rescue worker searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

A rescue worker searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
5 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

The body of a dead man is seen on a road during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

Monday, November 07, 2011

The body of a dead man is seen on a road during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

Close
6 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

Firefighters help a man to escape during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

Monday, November 07, 2011

Firefighters help a man to escape during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

Close
7 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

Destroyed cars are seen during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

Monday, November 07, 2011

Destroyed cars are seen during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

Close
8 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
9 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

People remove debris and mud from their house after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

People remove debris and mud from their house after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
10 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

A man walks pass a damaged vehicle after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

A man walks pass a damaged vehicle after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
11 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

A woman searches through debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

A woman searches through debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
12 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

A rescue worker searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

A rescue worker searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
13 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

A man searches through debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

A man searches through debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
14 / 15
Monday, November 07, 2011

People run after a flood alarm went off in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

People run after a flood alarm went off in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
15 / 15

Storms slam Genoa

Storms slam Genoa Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Twin Zika babies

All Collections

Twin Zika babies

5:15pm GMT

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

5:05pm GMT

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

All Collections

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

3:40pm GMT

amfAR New York Gala

All Collections

amfAR New York Gala

2:50pm GMT

Hair styling with fire

All Collections

Hair styling with fire

1:36pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:40pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:55am GMT

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

View More Slideshows »