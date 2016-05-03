Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 3, 2016 | 8:15pm BST

Stranded in Athens' ghost airport

A boy sits next to an old statue outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A boy sits next to an old statue outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A boy sits next to an old statue outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 20
A child lays down at a makeshift shelter outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A child lays down at a makeshift shelter outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A child lays down at a makeshift shelter outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 20
Migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods distributed outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods distributed outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods distributed outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 20
A child lights up a fire to bake potatoes, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

A child lights up a fire to bake potatoes, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A child lights up a fire to bake potatoes, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
4 / 20
A boy plays with a balloon inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A boy plays with a balloon inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A boy plays with a balloon inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 20
A migrant woman sleeps as her children play next to her inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant woman sleeps as her children play next to her inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A migrant woman sleeps as her children play next to her inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 20
A banner hangs at a balcony of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A banner hangs at a balcony of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A banner hangs at a balcony of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 20
A migrant stands next to a fence with clothes left to dry, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

A migrant stands next to a fence with clothes left to dry, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A migrant stands next to a fence with clothes left to dry, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
8 / 20
Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 20
Stranded refugees and migrants make their way inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Stranded refugees and migrants make their way inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants make their way inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 20
A migrant sits at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant sits at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A migrant sits at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 20
Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 20
A girl sleeps at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl sleeps at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A girl sleeps at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 20
A girl looks on as migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl looks on as migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A girl looks on as migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 20
An Afghan family sits at a disused limousine stop at the premises of the Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan family sits at a disused limousine stop at the premises of the Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
An Afghan family sits at a disused limousine stop at the premises of the Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 20
A girl carries a baby next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

A girl carries a baby next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A girl carries a baby next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
16 / 20
A migrant carries personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant carries personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A migrant carries personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 20
An elderly migrant woman sits next to her wheelchair at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An elderly migrant woman sits next to her wheelchair at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
An elderly migrant woman sits next to her wheelchair at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 20
A migrant holds a child at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant holds a child at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A migrant holds a child at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 20
A child plays next to an old statue as another cries next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A child plays next to an old statue as another cries next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A child plays next to an old statue as another cries next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
First responders of Syria

First responders of Syria

Next Slideshows

First responders of Syria

First responders of Syria

The members of Syria's civil defense are often the first on the scene to the chaos of civil war.

03 May 2016
Distant planets

Distant planets

Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.

03 May 2016
Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.

03 May 2016
Leicester City dreams come true

Leicester City dreams come true

Premier League's Leicester City takes the title as nearest pursuers Tottenham Hotspur squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Chelsea.

03 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures