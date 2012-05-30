Edition:
United Kingdom

Stranded in Yemen

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
1 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open near a transit centre where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open near a transit centre where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
2 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant displays marks of torture that she says was inflicted on her by human traffickers on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia in the western Yemeni town of Haradh March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant displays marks of torture that she says was inflicted on her by human traffickers on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia in the western Yemeni town of Haradh March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
3 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, recite prayers appealing for evacuation to their home country from the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, recite prayers appealing for evacuation to their home country from the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

A girl looks at Jamila, 19, an Ethiopian migrant, at a hospital in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. Jamila, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, is receiving medical treatment after she was raped by a human trafficker on the Saudi-Yemeni border. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

A girl looks at Jamila, 19, an Ethiopian migrant, at a hospital in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. Jamila, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, is receiving medical treatment after she was raped by a human trafficker on the Saudi-Yemeni border. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant rests outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant rests outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant sleeps in the open outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant sleeps in the open outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian women migrants sit in a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian women migrants sit in a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
8 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants hold their travelling numbers as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, at the border of Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants hold their travelling numbers as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, at the border of Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant sits outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant sits outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant shows torture wounds he received from traffickers as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant shows torture wounds he received from traffickers as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants stand in line as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants stand in line as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
12 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant baths outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant baths outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
13 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant looks at a mirror as he shaves near a transit center where he is waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant looks at a mirror as he shaves near a transit center where he is waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants shelter from the sun under a tree during their journey from the Red Sea Yemeni town of Medi to Haradh town, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants shelter from the sun under a tree during their journey from the Red Sea Yemeni town of Medi to Haradh town, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
15 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant sleeps out in the open outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant sleeps out in the open outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
16 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
17 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant looks through a fence as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant looks through a fence as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
18 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants gather outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated, in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants gather outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated, in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
19 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants rest as they wait to be repatriated outside a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants rest as they wait to be repatriated outside a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
20 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a road during their journey from the Red Sea Yemeni town of Medi to Haradh town on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a road during their journey from the Red Sea Yemeni town of Medi to Haradh town on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
21 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant rests near a transit center as he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant rests near a transit center as he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
22 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant drinks from a tap at a transit centre in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant drinks from a tap at a transit centre in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
23 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant gets a haircut from a fellow migrant near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant gets a haircut from a fellow migrant near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
24 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants rest near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants rest near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
25 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant looks through a fence as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant looks through a fence as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
26 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant waits to be repatriated from a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant waits to be repatriated from a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
27 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants wait to collect hygiene kits before repatriation flights at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants wait to collect hygiene kits before repatriation flights at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
28 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
29 / 30
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
30 / 30

Stranded in Yemen

Stranded in Yemen Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Face transplants

Face transplants
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

All Collections

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Highlights from London Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

Saturday, February 18, 2017

View More Slideshows »