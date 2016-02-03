Stranded ships
The cargo ship BSLE Sunrise lies stranded close to the shore in Valencia after a heavy rainstorm, September 29, 2012. The two cargo ships, Celia and the BSLE Sunrise, which were anchored in front of the Valencia port were stranded by heavy...more
Waves batter a merchant vessel stranded along the coast during a heavy storm in Valparaiso City, northwest of Santiago, Chile, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A man walks towards the cargo ferry "Riverdance" which remains beached off the North Shore of Blackpool, northern England, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The USS Guardian, a U.S. Navy minesweeper, is seen at the Vicinity of South Islet in Tubbataha Reefs after it ran aground in Palawan province, west of Manila, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Armed Forces of the Philippines
Two cargo ships lie stranded close to the shore after a heavy rainstorm in Valencia, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Oil is seen next to the 230-metre (754-ft) bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I about 70 km (43 miles) east of Great Keppel Island, April 4, 2010. The stranded Chinese bulk coal carrier leaked oil into the sea around Australia's Great Barrier Reef. ...more
A wave crashes into a ship which broke free from a tow line at Sheffield Beach some 60km (37 miles) north of Durban, South Africa, July 26, 2011. The ship subsequently ran aground. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
An aerial view shows Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler which swept by ashore during the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bystanders watch as the stranded bulk coal carrier Seli 1 burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, South Africa, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
A vessel is stranded near the coast of Lingao, south China's Hainan province, September 24, 2007. The vessel ran aground after tropical storm Francisco made landfall in Hainan. REUTERS/China Daily
Sea Rescue boats monitor the stranded bulk coal carrier Seli 1 as it burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, South Africa, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
The Aztec Maiden, a Philippine-registered freighter, is seen off a Dutch beach in Wijk aan Zee, January 20, 2012. The Philippine cargo ship ran aground off the Dutch coast after an unsuccessful attempt to anchor. REUTERS/Robin van...more
A general view shows Iranian container ship, Zoorik, which broke into two parts by strong waves after running aground off the coast near Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China, November 3, 2009. Zoorik was stranded at the estuary of the Yangtze River. ...more
A boat is stranded in the frozen Yellow Sea in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Locals and tourists walk around the Dutch ship Artemis which ran aground on the beach of les Sables d'Olonne, southern French Britanny, western France, March 10, 2008. The ship was driven onto the coast by high wind. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An aerial view of Russian ship "Petrozavodsk" after running aground close to Bjoernoeya (Bear Island) in the Norwegian Sea, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/330-Squadron/RNoAF/Scanpix
Salvage officials look on as a tugboat attempts to refloat fishing vessel Eihatsu Maru which ran aground at Clifton, one of Cape Town's most popular tourist beaches, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
View of the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, Italy, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A ship which broke free from a tow line lies stranded near the shore at Sheffield Beach, north of Durban, South Africa, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A tug illumnates the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Surfers enter the water at the shore where two cargo ships lie stranded after a heavy rainstorm in Valenica, Spain, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A couple sitting along the coast observe two cargo ships stranded close to the shore after a heavy rainstorm in Valencia, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Stricken cargo ship 'Modern Express' is seen in the Atlantic Ocean off France, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Loic Bernardin/Marine Nationale
People look at the Aztec Maiden, a Philippine-registered freighter, off a Dutch beach in Wijk aan Zee January 20, 2012. The Philippine cargo ship ran aground off the Dutch coast on Friday after breaking its anchor, Dutch media reported. ...more
