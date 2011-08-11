Strange and unusual

Zoo owner and artist Aleksandr Pylyshenko strokes paints a picture inside a cage with female African lion Katya, at a private zoo situated in his yard in the city of Vasilyevka, southeastern Ukraine August 3, 2011. Pylyshenko decided to spend five weeks in a cage with a pair of African lions, Katya and Samson, to get money for improving the lions' living conditions, according to local media. He is broadcasting it on internet to attract the public's attention to plight of wild animals in private Ukrainian zoos, which do not get enough fundings. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich