Strange and unusual

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A police officer stands guard with a weapon as an inmate takes part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Zoo owner and artist Aleksandr Pylyshenko strokes paints a picture inside a cage with female African lion Katya, at a private zoo situated in his yard in the city of Vasilyevka, southeastern Ukraine August 3, 2011. Pylyshenko decided to spend five weeks in a cage with a pair of African lions, Katya and Samson, to get money for improving the lions' living conditions, according to local media. He is broadcasting it on internet to...more

Athletes Vladimir Muravlyov (front) of Ukraine and Roman Gavrusik of Russia pull 10 railway cars, weighing 500 tons, over some 10-metres during in an attempt to beat a previous Russian record at the central railway station of Krasnoyarsk, July 29, 2011. They broke a previous record of 9 cars pulled, weighing some 460 tons in 2006. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Romania's national rugby team player Stefan Ciuntu (C) stands in a bin filled with ice during recovery after a training session in Poiana Brasov mountain resort, 175 km north of Bucharest, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Former Russian paratrooper Alexander Dzhafarov, 53, makes a bungee jump from the October Bridge in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man dressed as a zombie takes part in an annual parade in Queretaro, north of Mexico City, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez Hernandez

An undated handout picture shows an officer of former East German Ministry for State Security (MfS), known as the Stasi, presenting a disguise outfit. Spies from former communist East Germany demonstrate the art of disguise by donning fur wigs, fake moustaches and dark glasses in a Berlin exhibition of recently uncovered and once highly classified photographs. REUTERS/Morgen Contemporary/Simon Menner/Handout

Timber rafts, a method in which logs are tied together into rafts, are seen as they are transported along the Angara river near the town of Kodinsk northeast from the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A labourer operates the excavator to pour beer into a glass during an excavator operation contest in Jinan, Shandong province, China, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A worker makes an iPhone case decorated with plastic models of sushi at Suetake Sample, a plastic food model maker, in Yokohama, near Tokyo July 29, 2011. The company began producing iPhone cases decorated with plastic food models such as sushi and eel bowl since the end of last year. The prices of the handmade products vary from 2,000 - 4,000 yen ($26 - $56) in domestic and oversee markets. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A dog catches a frisbee during the Russian dog frisbee championship in Moscow August 7, 2011. Dogs and their owners took part in a variety of distance and accuracy competitions during the championship to test their frisbee skills. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation by Henrik Vibskov during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2012 in Denmark August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

Television journalists report inside a brokerage firm during morning trading in Hong Kong August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Bags of doses of cocaine, that a dealer labeled with a photograph of singer Amy Winehouse, are seen at a police station in Rio de Janeiro, August 9, 2011. Police say the bags are some of several hundred that were confiscated from a dealer in the Mandela slum of Rio. Photographs of Winehouse were used as labels as a form of marketing. REUTERS/Bruno Gonzalez/Agencia O Globo

A worker carries a toilet bowl inside Romania's new National Stadium, the Lia Manoliu Arena, which is under construction in Bucharest, Romania, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A Russian soldier holds a desk with his mouth during a performance as part of a naval parade rehearsal at the harbour of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A 'mermaid' sculpture created by Oliver Voss is seen in the late evening hours on Alster lake in Hamburg August 3, 2011. The four-metre-high sculpture dubbed "Riesen-Nixe" (grand mermaid) or "Badenixe" (bathing beauty) will be on display until August 12. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

