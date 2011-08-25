Strange and unusual

A woman watches as baker Antonio Arouca pushes a loaf of maize bread, weighing 70 kg (154 pounds), out of the oven in Urgueira village, Portugal, August 21, 2011. Residents in the village have been baking a giant loaf of maize bread every third Sunday of August since the 19th century. They believe that the baker and his family will enjoy good health for many years while those that eat a slice of the bread will be blessed. Known as the "Urgueira miracle", the event is part of festivities celebrating the Guidance of Holy Mary, according to residents and the local tourism department. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro