Strange and unusual

Relatives of native Bolivians Jaime Cancari and his sons Hugo and Franklin, play in the self-designed, one-person helicopter which the trio are manufacturing from recycled metal, at their workshop in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, August 31, 2011. In a country with no aviation nor automobile industry, Jaime Cancari, an ethnic Aymara, is pursuing his dream make helicopters, something he promised his sons 15 years ago they would do one day just to prove that they can do anything they want in life, Cancari said. The only knowledge the Cancaris have of helicopters is what they've observed at Air Force exhibitions in their city. REUTERS/David Mercado