Strange and unusual
Tha Sophat suckles milk from a cow in Nokor Pheas village, Nokor Chum district in Siem Reap September 11, 2011. The 18-month-old Cambodian boy has been feeding himself by suckling directly from a cow as part of his daily meals since his parents left to work in Thailand, the child's grandfather told Reuters. Um Oeung, 46, said that his grandson Tha Sophat has been suckling from a cow for a month now after the family's home was swept...more
Tha Sophat suckles milk from a cow in Nokor Pheas village, Nokor Chum district in Siem Reap September 11, 2011. The 18-month-old Cambodian boy has been feeding himself by suckling directly from a cow as part of his daily meals since his parents left to work in Thailand, the child's grandfather told Reuters. Um Oeung, 46, said that his grandson Tha Sophat has been suckling from a cow for a month now after the family's home was swept away by a storm last year, leaving behind a total debt of $1000. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Youths struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of Sweaita Bhairab on the second day of the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 10, 2011. Named after Lord Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the colourful week-long festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Youths struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of Sweaita Bhairab on the second day of the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 10, 2011. Named after Lord Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the colourful week-long festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Public Library in New York September 14, 2011. Her nails measure 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right hand that she has been growing for 18 years. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Public Library in New York September 14, 2011. Her nails measure 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right hand that she has been growing for 18 years. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A grower poses for photographers with an award winning marrow at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. The show marking its 100th year, has introduced a giant vegetable class for the first time. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A grower poses for photographers with an award winning marrow at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. The show marking its 100th year, has introduced a giant vegetable class for the first time. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Naked rugby players from the Nude Blacks perform the Haka during their match against Spanish team Las Conquistadoras (The Conquerors), before the Rugby World Cup match between England and Argentina, in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Naked rugby players from the Nude Blacks perform the Haka during their match against Spanish team Las Conquistadoras (The Conquerors), before the Rugby World Cup match between England and Argentina, in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Tuvan shaman participates in a ritual called "Kamlanie" outside the Kyzyl town, the administrative centre of Russia's Tuva region, some 800 km (497 miles) south of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 13, 2011. Eight shamans, members of "The Spirit of Bear" society, took part in the traditional ritual. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A Tuvan shaman participates in a ritual called "Kamlanie" outside the Kyzyl town, the administrative centre of Russia's Tuva region, some 800 km (497 miles) south of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 13, 2011. Eight shamans, members of "The Spirit of Bear" society, took part in the traditional ritual. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Men in traditional clothing ride on Segways after the re-enactment of the first match rugby ever played in New Zealand in Nelson, September 20, 2011. The celebration re-enacts the original rugby match played between Nelson College and Nelson Rugby Club in Nelson on May 14, 1870. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Men in traditional clothing ride on Segways after the re-enactment of the first match rugby ever played in New Zealand in Nelson, September 20, 2011. The celebration re-enacts the original rugby match played between Nelson College and Nelson Rugby Club in Nelson on May 14, 1870. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Local farmer Shu Mansheng hovers above the ground in his self-designed and homemade flying device during a test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 21, 2011. The round steel flying device, which cost more than 20,000 yuan ($3,135), is the fifth model made by Shu, a junior middle school graduate. It measures around 5.5 meters (18 feet) in diameter, and is powered...more
Local farmer Shu Mansheng hovers above the ground in his self-designed and homemade flying device during a test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 21, 2011. The round steel flying device, which cost more than 20,000 yuan ($3,135), is the fifth model made by Shu, a junior middle school graduate. It measures around 5.5 meters (18 feet) in diameter, and is powered by eight motorcycle engines. Shu managed to hover for 10 seconds at about 1 metre (3.3 feet) above ground during a recent test flight. REUTERS/Stringer
George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Panasonic's "Evolta" bike robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an Ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230 km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta...more
Panasonic's "Evolta" bike robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an Ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230 km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta batteries, the company said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta...more
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta batteries, the company said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman balances the "Yue Ya Chan" (Crescent Moon Spade), a traditional Chinese pole weapon, on her head as she exercises in a park in Xi'an, Shaanxi province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
A woman balances the "Yue Ya Chan" (Crescent Moon Spade), a traditional Chinese pole weapon, on her head as she exercises in a park in Xi'an, Shaanxi province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
Sheep painted with the colours of New Zealand All Blacks team (R) and England's team graze in a farm on the outskirts of Dunedin September 13, 2011. Both nations are competing in the Rugby World Cup. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Sheep painted with the colours of New Zealand All Blacks team (R) and England's team graze in a farm on the outskirts of Dunedin September 13, 2011. Both nations are competing in the Rugby World Cup. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci