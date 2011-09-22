Edition:
United Kingdom

Strange and unusual

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Tha Sophat suckles milk from a cow in Nokor Pheas village, Nokor Chum district in Siem Reap September 11, 2011. The 18-month-old Cambodian boy has been feeding himself by suckling directly from a cow as part of his daily meals since his parents left to work in Thailand, the child's grandfather told Reuters. Um Oeung, 46, said that his grandson Tha Sophat has been suckling from a cow for a month now after the family's home was swept...more

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Tha Sophat suckles milk from a cow in Nokor Pheas village, Nokor Chum district in Siem Reap September 11, 2011. The 18-month-old Cambodian boy has been feeding himself by suckling directly from a cow as part of his daily meals since his parents left to work in Thailand, the child's grandfather told Reuters. Um Oeung, 46, said that his grandson Tha Sophat has been suckling from a cow for a month now after the family's home was swept away by a storm last year, leaving behind a total debt of $1000. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
1 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

Youths struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of Sweaita Bhairab on the second day of the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 10, 2011. Named after Lord Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the colourful week-long festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Youths struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of Sweaita Bhairab on the second day of the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 10, 2011. Named after Lord Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the colourful week-long festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Public Library in New York September 14, 2011. Her nails measure 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right hand that she has been growing for 18 years. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Public Library in New York September 14, 2011. Her nails measure 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right hand that she has been growing for 18 years. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

A grower poses for photographers with an award winning marrow at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. The show marking its 100th year, has introduced a giant vegetable class for the first time. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, September 22, 2011

A grower poses for photographers with an award winning marrow at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. The show marking its 100th year, has introduced a giant vegetable class for the first time. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
4 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

Naked rugby players from the Nude Blacks perform the Haka during their match against Spanish team Las Conquistadoras (The Conquerors), before the Rugby World Cup match between England and Argentina, in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Naked rugby players from the Nude Blacks perform the Haka during their match against Spanish team Las Conquistadoras (The Conquerors), before the Rugby World Cup match between England and Argentina, in Dunedin September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
5 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

A Tuvan shaman participates in a ritual called "Kamlanie" outside the Kyzyl town, the administrative centre of Russia's Tuva region, some 800 km (497 miles) south of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 13, 2011. Eight shamans, members of "The Spirit of Bear" society, took part in the traditional ritual. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, September 22, 2011

A Tuvan shaman participates in a ritual called "Kamlanie" outside the Kyzyl town, the administrative centre of Russia's Tuva region, some 800 km (497 miles) south of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 13, 2011. Eight shamans, members of "The Spirit of Bear" society, took part in the traditional ritual. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
6 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

Men in traditional clothing ride on Segways after the re-enactment of the first match rugby ever played in New Zealand in Nelson, September 20, 2011. The celebration re-enacts the original rugby match played between Nelson College and Nelson Rugby Club in Nelson on May 14, 1870. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Men in traditional clothing ride on Segways after the re-enactment of the first match rugby ever played in New Zealand in Nelson, September 20, 2011. The celebration re-enacts the original rugby match played between Nelson College and Nelson Rugby Club in Nelson on May 14, 1870. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
7 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

Local farmer Shu Mansheng hovers above the ground in his self-designed and homemade flying device during a test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 21, 2011. The round steel flying device, which cost more than 20,000 yuan ($3,135), is the fifth model made by Shu, a junior middle school graduate. It measures around 5.5 meters (18 feet) in diameter, and is powered...more

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Local farmer Shu Mansheng hovers above the ground in his self-designed and homemade flying device during a test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 21, 2011. The round steel flying device, which cost more than 20,000 yuan ($3,135), is the fifth model made by Shu, a junior middle school graduate. It measures around 5.5 meters (18 feet) in diameter, and is powered by eight motorcycle engines. Shu managed to hover for 10 seconds at about 1 metre (3.3 feet) above ground during a recent test flight. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Thursday, September 22, 2011

George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
9 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Thursday, September 22, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
10 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

Panasonic's "Evolta" bike robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an Ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230 km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta...more

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Panasonic's "Evolta" bike robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an Ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230 km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta batteries, the company said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
11 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta...more

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta batteries, the company said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
12 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

A woman balances the "Yue Ya Chan" (Crescent Moon Spade), a traditional Chinese pole weapon, on her head as she exercises in a park in Xi'an, Shaanxi province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Thursday, September 22, 2011

A woman balances the "Yue Ya Chan" (Crescent Moon Spade), a traditional Chinese pole weapon, on her head as she exercises in a park in Xi'an, Shaanxi province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Close
14 / 15
Thursday, September 22, 2011

Sheep painted with the colours of New Zealand All Blacks team (R) and England's team graze in a farm on the outskirts of Dunedin September 13, 2011. Both nations are competing in the Rugby World Cup. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Sheep painted with the colours of New Zealand All Blacks team (R) and England's team graze in a farm on the outskirts of Dunedin September 13, 2011. Both nations are competing in the Rugby World Cup. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
15 / 15

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The Pope vs. Germany

The Pope vs. Germany
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

7:10pm GMT

North Korea's Kim family tree

All Collections

North Korea's Kim family tree

6:00pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

3:25pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

2:35pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

12:55pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:35am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

View More Slideshows »