Strange and unusual

Thursday, October 06, 2011

This undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on September 27, 2011, shows a Massachusetts cat with two faces that has become the world's longest surviving so called "janus" feline at 12 years of age. The cat, who is named Frank and Louie, has two mouths, two noses and three eyes. Frank and Louie have one brain, so the faces react in unison. REUTERS/David Niles/Handout

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Alfred David, a 79-year-old Belgian man nicknamed "Monsieur Pingouin" (Mr. Penguin), poses dressed in his favourite hooded black and white penguin suit at his home in Brussels September 28, 2011. The ultimate dream of senior Brussels resident Alfred David is to be buried in a coffin decorated with penguins, with his body dressed in a penguin suit, somewhere near Antarctica. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, October 06, 2011

An anti-government protester puts a snake in his mouth during a rally demanding the ouster of Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, at Tagheer square in Sanaa October 4, 2011.REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A devotee with a cheek pierced with a handgun, takes part in a procession in celebration of the vegetarian festival in Phuket October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Stunt performers ride a bike and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A dog wipes out during a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A naked rugby player of New Zealand's Nude Blacks runs through a fountain during their match against naked rugby players of Romanian Vampires at Larnach Castle, near Dunedin, September 24, 2011, before the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between England and Romania. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A woman, dressed as a zombie, takes part in a flashmob in Vienna September 27, 2011. The zombie flashmob coincided with the Slash Film Festival which showcases horror, fantasy, animation and science-fiction movies. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Father Gil Florini (R) blesses mobile phones during a mass to honour Saint Gabriel, in Nice, southeastern France, October 1, 2011. Saint Gabriel is the patron saint of telecommunications. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A fairground attraction with wax heads dating from the end of the 14th century of Chinese (L) and Japanese (R) men from the "fairground art masterpieces" collection owned by Fabienne and Francois Marchal, displayed in Paris, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Participants descend a hill on a homemade roller cart during the 2° Red Bull Balineras Race in Bogota September 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Thursday, October 06, 2011

25-year-old German Lutz Eichholz rides his unicycle along upright beer bottles in Tel Aviv on September 26, 2011, during his attempt to break the world record. Eichholz on Monday set a new Guinness world record by riding his unicycle over a 8.93-metre-long row of 127 beer bottles. According to organizers, the previous record was 7.99 metres. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A model presents a creation by Belarusian designer Evgeny Ivanchik during the Festival of Vanguard Art, Mammoth 2011, in Minsk October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Artificial teeth and dentures are displayed by an Indian vendor at a roadside in Srinagar October 5, 2011. Not formally trained in dentistry, such vendors ply their trade on sheets by the road. The vendors charge approximately 100 rupees ($2.03) for work done per tooth. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Men ride buffaloes during an annual buffalo-racing ceremony at Virhear Sour village in Kandal province, 30 km (18 miles) southeast of Phnom Penh September 27, 2011. The ceremony, which started more than 70 years ago, is held to honour the Neakta Preah Srok pagoda spirit. It also marks the end of the Festival of Pchum Ben, which lasts from September 13 to September 27. After the ceremony, the buffaloes are sold to the highest...more

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A man wears a costume representing a car frame as he rides an escalator in a subway station on World Car Free Day in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo September 22, 2011. The movement aims to raise awareness of environmental problems caused by the heavy usage of cars in urban areas, and to promote bicycles as a cleaner and more sustainable mode of transport. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A man carries in a shopping bag ducks to be sacrificed at a livestock market in Kathmandu October 3, 2011. The Hindu festival of Navaratri, also known as the Dasain festival, celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Hindus will also offer sacrificial animals during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

