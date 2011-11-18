Strange and unusual
A customer undergoes a teeth whitening treatment in a smile shop in Nice, November 16, 2011. Clients bite on a gel-filled mouthpiece which reacts to the ultraviolet light in a 'bar a sourire' shop. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A customer undergoes a teeth whitening treatment in a smile shop in Nice, November 16, 2011. Clients bite on a gel-filled mouthpiece which reacts to the ultraviolet light in a 'bar a sourire' shop. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. Liu, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', started practising being "invisible" by means of optical illusions more than six years ago. REUTERS/China Daily
Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. Liu, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', started practising being "invisible" by means of optical illusions more than six years ago. REUTERS/China Daily
Biological analyst Alan Dowden of the Seattle Sperm Bank rides the Sperm Bike, a custom-designed, high-tech bicycle used to deliver donated sperm to fertility clinics, in Seattle November 8, 2011. According to Seattle Sperm Bank's managing director Gary Olsem, donor sperm is transported by medical technicians aboard the bike, which is the second of its kind, in liquid nitrogen cooled vacuum containers. The first Sperm Bike was...more
Biological analyst Alan Dowden of the Seattle Sperm Bank rides the Sperm Bike, a custom-designed, high-tech bicycle used to deliver donated sperm to fertility clinics, in Seattle November 8, 2011. According to Seattle Sperm Bank's managing director Gary Olsem, donor sperm is transported by medical technicians aboard the bike, which is the second of its kind, in liquid nitrogen cooled vacuum containers. The first Sperm Bike was adopted by Seattle Sperm Bank's sibling company, the European Sperm Bank, in Cophenhagen. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A dog dressed for carnival is pictured in the streets at the start of the carnival in Cologne November 11, 2011. In many parts of Germany, at 11:11am on November 11 people mark the official start of Carnival, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A dog dressed for carnival is pictured in the streets at the start of the carnival in Cologne November 11, 2011. In many parts of Germany, at 11:11am on November 11 people mark the official start of Carnival, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
African penguins Pedro (R) and Buddy interact with each other at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto November 8, 2011. The Toronto Zoo announced they will separate the penguins after zookeepers noticed behaviour denoting a gay relationship between the two, and pair them with females to help preserve the endangered species. Pedro and Buddy will be reunited after mating with other female penguins. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
African penguins Pedro (R) and Buddy interact with each other at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto November 8, 2011. The Toronto Zoo announced they will separate the penguins after zookeepers noticed behaviour denoting a gay relationship between the two, and pair them with females to help preserve the endangered species. Pedro and Buddy will be reunited after mating with other female penguins. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman, made up to look like zombie, takes part in a zombie parade in Sao Paulo November 2, 2011. Hundreds of people took part in the parade through the city centre. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman, made up to look like zombie, takes part in a zombie parade in Sao Paulo November 2, 2011. Hundreds of people took part in the parade through the city centre. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Acrobats balance themselves during a performance at the 2nd Anhui Folk Acrobatic Art Festival in Linquan county, Anhui province November 15, 2011. A total of 46 acrobatic groups and more than 400 acrobats will perform during the three-day festival, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Stringer
Acrobats balance themselves during a performance at the 2nd Anhui Folk Acrobatic Art Festival in Linquan county, Anhui province November 15, 2011. A total of 46 acrobatic groups and more than 400 acrobats will perform during the three-day festival, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Stringer
A man dressed in a costume and blindfolded under a mask attempts to behead a dead goose dangling from a rope during a performance of the Swiss custom, the "Gansabhauet", in the town of Sursee near Luzern November 11, 2011. The Gansabhauet, or knocking down of the goose, dates back to 1821. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man dressed in a costume and blindfolded under a mask attempts to behead a dead goose dangling from a rope during a performance of the Swiss custom, the "Gansabhauet", in the town of Sursee near Luzern November 11, 2011. The Gansabhauet, or knocking down of the goose, dates back to 1821. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A supporter sits on a shoe-shaped custom vehicle beside other fans as they watch the bout between Philippine boxing champion and Congressman Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during a free screening of their WBO welterweight bout at a park in Marikina City, Metro Manila November 13, 2011. Filipinos prayed and nervously waited until eight division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao was declared winner over Mexican Juan...more
A supporter sits on a shoe-shaped custom vehicle beside other fans as they watch the bout between Philippine boxing champion and Congressman Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during a free screening of their WBO welterweight bout at a park in Marikina City, Metro Manila November 13, 2011. Filipinos prayed and nervously waited until eight division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao was declared winner over Mexican Juan Manuel Marquez in Las Vegas on Sunday, retaining his WBO welterweight title. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Women wearing high heeled shoes take part in a race during the "Tour de Takong" (stiletto shoe race) race in Marikina, Metro Manila November 18, 2011. More than 100 residents participated in the contest as part of Sapatos (shoe) festival to promote Marikina city, the shoe capital of the Philippines. REUTERS/Charlie Priela
Women wearing high heeled shoes take part in a race during the "Tour de Takong" (stiletto shoe race) race in Marikina, Metro Manila November 18, 2011. More than 100 residents participated in the contest as part of Sapatos (shoe) festival to promote Marikina city, the shoe capital of the Philippines. REUTERS/Charlie Priela
Actors pose with gym equipment on what the Guinness World Records bills as the world's largest 3D painting, at Canary Wharf in London November 17, 2011. British artist Joe Hill's creation measures in excess of 1120 square metres (12,000 square feet), breaking records for the longest and largest surface area 3D painting, according to Guinness. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actors pose with gym equipment on what the Guinness World Records bills as the world's largest 3D painting, at Canary Wharf in London November 17, 2011. British artist Joe Hill's creation measures in excess of 1120 square metres (12,000 square feet), breaking records for the longest and largest surface area 3D painting, according to Guinness. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A WWF activist dressed as an orangutan hangs on a rope down the side of a clothing store in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, November 15, 2011. Activists from the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) unveiled a large banner reading "Help!" down the side of a building to raise awareness on the loss of orangutan habitats. They want to convince Poles to stop buying furniture out of tropical wood which is cut down at the cost of...more
A WWF activist dressed as an orangutan hangs on a rope down the side of a clothing store in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, November 15, 2011. Activists from the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) unveiled a large banner reading "Help!" down the side of a building to raise awareness on the loss of orangutan habitats. They want to convince Poles to stop buying furniture out of tropical wood which is cut down at the cost of local wildlife. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A beauty queen relaxes with two tea bags on her eyes at her hotel room before the crowning of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena November 13, 2011. The port city of Cartagena hosts two beauty pageants at the same time, namely the National Beauty Pageant for women from all over the country and the Independence Beauty Pageant for women from the poor and middle-class neighborhoods of Cartagena. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A beauty queen relaxes with two tea bags on her eyes at her hotel room before the crowning of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena November 13, 2011. The port city of Cartagena hosts two beauty pageants at the same time, namely the National Beauty Pageant for women from all over the country and the Independence Beauty Pageant for women from the poor and middle-class neighborhoods of Cartagena. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A giant pottery teapot and cup are seen displayed at a public square of tea producer Tan Cuong's village during a tea festival in Vietnam's northern Thai Nguyen province November 12, 2011. Vietnam produced some 109,000 tonnes of tea worth about $167 million between January and October in 2011, with black tea accounting for nearly 80 percent of Vietnam's exports. Pakistan, Taiwan, Russia, China and Indonesia topped the list of...more
A giant pottery teapot and cup are seen displayed at a public square of tea producer Tan Cuong's village during a tea festival in Vietnam's northern Thai Nguyen province November 12, 2011. Vietnam produced some 109,000 tonnes of tea worth about $167 million between January and October in 2011, with black tea accounting for nearly 80 percent of Vietnam's exports. Pakistan, Taiwan, Russia, China and Indonesia topped the list of Vietnamese tea buyers between January and July, the Agriculture Ministry said. REUTERS/Kham
An Occupy Wall Street protester sets up a toy version of the Occupy Movement after being allowed to re-enter New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
An Occupy Wall Street protester sets up a toy version of the Occupy Movement after being allowed to re-enter New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi