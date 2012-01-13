Strange and unusual
A man dressed as Santa Claus is lifted by crane towards the world's first Santa-friendly chimney in Somerford Keynes, southern England December 19, 2011. The development of the chimney, which is undergoing practical tests, was inspired by Leo Park after he told his mother, Jade, that the chimney in the house they were having built was too small to accommodate Santa Claus. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A winter swimmer jumps with a mop into the icy water of the Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A man dressed in a dog costume paddleboards with a boy on the surf during the traditional Christmas bath in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An Andean man receives a punch during a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy", a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honour and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing January 13, 2012. According to the company, the training session consists of 20 women, mostly college graduates, who will undergo 8-10 months of training to develop sufficient skills to become security guards. The company will then offer the best trainee a chance to attend the International Security Academy in Israel. REUTERS/David Gray
A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province December 25, 2011. This event is part of the annual Changchun Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/China Daily
A member of law enforcement directs Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme (R) toward the sidewalk as Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks during a Hispanic Town Hall Meeting at a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Tiger cubs dressed as Santa Claus suckle from a sow on Christmas Eve at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Thailand's Chonburi Province, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Bangkok December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Buddhist monks carrying kettles run towards the complex to serve tea to the devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. The Kalachakra is a 10-day festival comprising Buddha teachings and meditations taking place at Bodhgaya, where Buddha is said to have gained enlightenment. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Ferrari's Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain reacts as he wears a wig before starting a race on his ice kart during the Wrooom, F1 and MotoGP Press Ski Meeting, Ducati and Ferrari's annual media gathering, in Madonna di Campiglio January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London January 8, 2012. About 150 people divided into groups and stripped to their underwear, as part of an annual social media-driven event held in several cities worldwide. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Revellers parade the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, some 170 km (106 miles) from the Macedonian capital Skopje January 13, 2012. Vevcani village marks the Orthodox St. Vasilij Day annually with a carnival that features a 1,400-year-old celebration with pagan roots. The highlights of the carnival include a political satire where masked villagers act out current events. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A model presents a creation from the New Order collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People celebrate the pagan rite called "Kolyadki" in the village of Lobcha, some 230 km (144 miles) south of Minsk, January 7, 2012. Kolyada is a pagan winter holiday, which over the centuries has merged with Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Ukraine and some parts of Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Trainees gather at the beach as they wait for the beginning of a training session for female bodyguards organised by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province January 8, 2012. According to the company, a total of 20 women, mostly college graduates, participated in the training session on Sunday, which was the first open group training for female bodyguards in China. All trainees will have to undergo 8-10 months of training to develop sufficient skills to serve their clients. The company will offer the best trainee a chance to attend further study at the International Security Academy in Israel. REUTERS/China Daily
Performance artist Pian Shankong kneels in his underwear inside a dog cage to urge people not to eat dogs in Guiyang, Guizhou province, December 21, 2011. Pian, 40, has been travelling around southwest China since last year to call for the public to love animals, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Revellers parade the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, some 170 km (106 miles) from the Macedonian capital Skopje, January 13, 2012. Vevcani village marks the Orthodox St. Vasilij Day annually with a carnival that features a 1,400-year-old celebration with pagan roots. The highlights of the carnival include a political satire where masked villagers act out current events. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Liu Xiaoming, 45, puts glasses made of cardboard onto his sand sculpture of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, at the Jiangtan Park on the banks of Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province December 26, 2011. Liu made about 30 pieces of sand sculptures on the Yangtze River banks after he started in October out of his own interest, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor holds a cigarette pack printed with a picture bearing likeness to Chelsea's soccer player John Terry at his roadside stall in New Delhi January 3, 2012. A blurry picture of Terry appears on Gold Flake cigarette packets across the country with an anti-smoking warning was created by the Indian government's Directorate of Visual Publicity and got approved by the health ministry last year. The advertisement has triggered complaints from Terry's representatives, local media reported. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Slaughtered rats are displayed for sale at the market of Canh Nau village, 40 km (25 miles) west of Hanoi December 25, 2011. Canh Nau is known as rat meat village where people eat rats as well as other kinds of meat from animals such as pigs, cows and chickens. One kilogram of slaughtered rats costs 80,000 dong ($3.80). Rats were eaten as a result of poverty in the past but now they are eaten at the end of every month of the lunar calendar as a special dish and local media reported that an average of a hundred kilograms of rat are sold at the village per day. REUTERS/Kham