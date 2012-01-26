Strange and unusual
A woman swallows a live snake as she performs on a small stage showcasing acts of magic and feats of unusual physical abilities at the temple fair in Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing January 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Hindu devotees wearing headsets listen to a fortune-telling machine at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
An employee poses with a guitar-shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. An exhibition entitled "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" runs at the center from 20-29 January. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bengali White Tiger cubs, dressed in traditional Chinese clothes for the upcoming Spring Festival, are seen eating inside their cage at a zoo in Qingdao, Shandong province January 16, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Two men talk as they stand next to a mascot in the Brandenburg pavilion at the Green Week Agriculture and Food fair in Berlin, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Artist Joel Gray poses for photographers with his sculpture of giant sunglasses in London January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Artist Frank Buckley poses in the house he has built out of 1.4 billion euros in decommissioned euro notes from the Irish Central Bank's mint, in Dublin January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, January 15, 2012. Hundreds of wrestling camels competed in the annual event watched by thousands of enthusiasts in western Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A performer dressed in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) costume holds his mobile phone as he skates on a frozen lake before his performance on the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
A coffin shaped like a ballet slipper is seen at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman kisses her pet bird as they wait for the start of mass at San Anton Church in Madrid January 17, 2012. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera