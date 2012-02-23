Edition:
United Kingdom

Strange and unusual

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world's shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), speaks to the media at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival from Nepalgunj, in Kathmandu February 22, 2012. Dangi is scheduled to be verified for being the world's shortest man by the Guinness World Records on February 26. When certified by the Guinness World Records, Dangi will beat Junrey Balawing...more

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world's shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), speaks to the media at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival from Nepalgunj, in Kathmandu February 22, 2012. Dangi is scheduled to be verified for being the world's shortest man by the Guinness World Records on February 26. When certified by the Guinness World Records, Dangi will beat Junrey Balawing of Philippines, the current Guinness World Records holder who stands at a height of 23.5 inches (60 cm). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A man uses an urinal at a bathroom cabin decorated with pictures of female models during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A man uses an urinal at a bathroom cabin decorated with pictures of female models during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A file picture shows a 'Brookesia micra' chameleon on a matchhead in Madagascar, March 16, 2007. The so-called 'Brookesia micra' chameleon, believed to be the world smallest, has been discovered on the island of Madagascar, German and American biologists announced on February 16, 2012. The lizard, with a 16-millimetre body, measures 29 millimetres with its tail full extended. Picture taken March 16, 2007. REUTERS/Zoologische...more

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A file picture shows a 'Brookesia micra' chameleon on a matchhead in Madagascar, March 16, 2007. The so-called 'Brookesia micra' chameleon, believed to be the world smallest, has been discovered on the island of Madagascar, German and American biologists announced on February 16, 2012. The lizard, with a 16-millimetre body, measures 29 millimetres with its tail full extended. Picture taken March 16, 2007. REUTERS/Zoologische Staatssammlung Muenchen/Joern Koehler

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

People dressed for carnival pose for photographers at the start of the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne in the early morning hours February 16, 2012. The history of Lucerne's carnival can be traced back over more than 600 years and is best known for its individually hand-crafted masks and costumes paraded in the town's streets and squares by thousands of revellers during the three-day carnival festival. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Thursday, February 23, 2012

People dressed for carnival pose for photographers at the start of the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne in the early morning hours February 16, 2012. The history of Lucerne's carnival can be traced back over more than 600 years and is best known for its individually hand-crafted masks and costumes paraded in the town's streets and squares by thousands of revellers during the three-day carnival festival. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A visitor photographs an artwork entitled "Forever Franco" by Spanish artist Eugenio Merino, featuring a figure of Spain's former dictator Francisco Franco inside a refrigerator, at the ARCO art fair in Madrid February 15, 2012. The contemporary art fair runs from February 15-19 and will feature works from 150 galleries from 30 different countries with the Netherlands as the invited country. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A visitor photographs an artwork entitled "Forever Franco" by Spanish artist Eugenio Merino, featuring a figure of Spain's former dictator Francisco Franco inside a refrigerator, at the ARCO art fair in Madrid February 15, 2012. The contemporary art fair runs from February 15-19 and will feature works from 150 galleries from 30 different countries with the Netherlands as the invited country. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A man wearing a heart costume travels in Lima's electric train during Valentine's Day February 14, 2012. Perfomers delivered hugs and kisses to people in different parts of the city on Tuesday as part of a promotional event. The writing on the costume reads: "Love Madness". REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A man wearing a heart costume travels in Lima's electric train during Valentine's Day February 14, 2012. Perfomers delivered hugs and kisses to people in different parts of the city on Tuesday as part of a promotional event. The writing on the costume reads: "Love Madness". REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Children look at Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe, during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Children look at Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe, during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A visitor looks at an elephant made of snow and ice at the Central Botanical Garden during winter in Minsk, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Julia Darashkevich

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A visitor looks at an elephant made of snow and ice at the Central Botanical Garden during winter in Minsk, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Julia Darashkevich

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Wood burns in a stove as Pascal Prokop drives his 1990 Volvo 240 station wagon during cold winter weather on a road near the town of Mettmenstetten some 25 kilometres south of Zurich February 9, 2012. Prokob built in the stove by himself and got an operating permit by the Swiss technical inspection authority. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Wood burns in a stove as Pascal Prokop drives his 1990 Volvo 240 station wagon during cold winter weather on a road near the town of Mettmenstetten some 25 kilometres south of Zurich February 9, 2012. Prokob built in the stove by himself and got an operating permit by the Swiss technical inspection authority. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Peter Taylor, 55, (R) views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The funeral parlor has been in business since 1974, and is thought to be the only drive-through funeral home in southern California, according to office manager Denise Knowles-Bragg. Knowles-Bragg said the parlor offers a convenient alternative to older people who...more

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Peter Taylor, 55, (R) views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The funeral parlor has been in business since 1974, and is thought to be the only drive-through funeral home in southern California, according to office manager Denise Knowles-Bragg. Knowles-Bragg said the parlor offers a convenient alternative to older people who find it hard to walk, those who want to make a quick stop during the lunch hour, and the families of well-known deceased people who expect many visitors. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Four tonnes of shredded and compressed banknotes are loaded onto a truck at the logistics centre of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest February 7, 2012. Hungary is the only country to recycle its worn cash for fuel each year, a total of some $1 billion worth of forints. The bricks are then sent to a few charities, covering up to a third of their annual heating fuel supplies. REUTERS/Lazlo Balogh

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Four tonnes of shredded and compressed banknotes are loaded onto a truck at the logistics centre of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest February 7, 2012. Hungary is the only country to recycle its worn cash for fuel each year, a total of some $1 billion worth of forints. The bricks are then sent to a few charities, covering up to a third of their annual heating fuel supplies. REUTERS/Lazlo Balogh

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A Malaysian Hindu devotee walks with his back pierced with hooks attached to ropes during the Thaipusam festival in Georgetown February 7, 2012. Thousands of Hindus, who comprise over eight percent of the 28 million Malaysian population, participate in the annual Thaipusam festival, in which devotees subject themselves to painful rituals in a demonstration of faith and penance, held in honour of Lord Subramaniam, also known as Lord...more

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A Malaysian Hindu devotee walks with his back pierced with hooks attached to ropes during the Thaipusam festival in Georgetown February 7, 2012. Thousands of Hindus, who comprise over eight percent of the 28 million Malaysian population, participate in the annual Thaipusam festival, in which devotees subject themselves to painful rituals in a demonstration of faith and penance, held in honour of Lord Subramaniam, also known as Lord Murugan. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Residents gather as a whale shark is pulled from the water by cranes after it was found dead at Karachi's fish harbor February 7, 2012. A giant whale shark washed ashore near Karachi fisheries harbor on Tuesday and was sold for 1.7 million PKR ($18,758), local media reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Residents gather as a whale shark is pulled from the water by cranes after it was found dead at Karachi's fish harbor February 7, 2012. A giant whale shark washed ashore near Karachi fisheries harbor on Tuesday and was sold for 1.7 million PKR ($18,758), local media reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A picture is seen on the roof of a house in the neighborhood of northeast Medellín January 30, 2012. The city of Medellín filed an art project called "Heroes Without Borders ", an initiative of 23 photographs placed in different facades and roofs of the houses to prevent recruitment of children by illegal groups. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A picture is seen on the roof of a house in the neighborhood of northeast Medellín January 30, 2012. The city of Medellín filed an art project called "Heroes Without Borders ", an initiative of 23 photographs placed in different facades and roofs of the houses to prevent recruitment of children by illegal groups. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Competitors jump in water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Competitors jump in water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler (front) demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler (front) demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Mexican tattoo star Mary Jose Cristerna, better known as "La Mujer Vampiro" (Female Vampire), poses during a tattoo exhibition in Caracas January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Mexican tattoo star Mary Jose Cristerna, better known as "La Mujer Vampiro" (Female Vampire), poses during a tattoo exhibition in Caracas January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A performer dressed in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) costume holds his mobile phone as he skates on a frozen lake before his performance on the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, January 25, 2012. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, began on January 23 and marks the start of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A performer dressed in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) costume holds his mobile phone as he skates on a frozen lake before his performance on the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, January 25, 2012. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, began on January 23 and marks the start of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A worker places inflatable sex dolls during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. The company started producing sex dolls three years ago, and now owns a total of 13 types of dolls at the average price of 100 RMB (16 USD). More than 50,000 sex dolls were sold last year, about fifteen percent of which were exported to Japan, Korea and Turkey, according...more

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A worker places inflatable sex dolls during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. The company started producing sex dolls three years ago, and now owns a total of 13 types of dolls at the average price of 100 RMB (16 USD). More than 50,000 sex dolls were sold last year, about fifteen percent of which were exported to Japan, Korea and Turkey, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
20 / 20

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Myanmar's opium war

Myanmar's opium war
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Best of the Oscars

All Collections

Best of the Oscars

2:30pm GMT

Escape from Islamic State

All Collections

Escape from Islamic State

2:20pm GMT

Major best picture mix-up at Oscars

All Collections

Major best picture mix-up at Oscars

1:35pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:15pm GMT

Oscars red carpet

All Collections

Oscars red carpet

4:55am GMT

The White Helmets of Syria

All Collections

The White Helmets of Syria

4:25am GMT

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Sunday, February 26, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 25, 2017

View More Slideshows »