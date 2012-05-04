Strange and unusual

A researcher dressed in a panda costume (R) closes the door after giant panda Tao Tao got into a cage before being transferred to a new living environment at the Hetaoping Research and Conservation Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan province May 3, 2012. Tao Tao, 21-months-old, and its mother Cao Cao are being transferred to a bigger living environment with a higher altitude and a more complicated terrain, which marks the beginning of the third phase of its training to be reintroduced to the wild. Researchers wear panda costumes to ensure that the cub's environment is devoid of human influence, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily