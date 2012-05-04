Strange and unusual
A researcher dressed in a panda costume (R) closes the door after giant panda Tao Tao got into a cage before being transferred to a new living environment at the Hetaoping Research and Conservation Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature...more
A researcher dressed in a panda costume (R) closes the door after giant panda Tao Tao got into a cage before being transferred to a new living environment at the Hetaoping Research and Conservation Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan province May 3, 2012. Tao Tao, 21-months-old, and its mother Cao Cao are being transferred to a bigger living environment with a higher altitude and a more complicated terrain, which marks the beginning of the third phase of its training to be reintroduced to the wild. Researchers wear panda costumes to ensure that the cub's environment is devoid of human influence, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
A participant has tanning lotion applied on his body during a regional bodybuilding and fitness competition in Minsk April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
A participant has tanning lotion applied on his body during a regional bodybuilding and fitness competition in Minsk April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
A cyclist rides past a girl undergoing fish spa treatment at a fish spa in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca April 29, 2012. The tank contains Garra Rufa, also known as "doctor fish", are used to exfoliate feet or hands as...more
A cyclist rides past a girl undergoing fish spa treatment at a fish spa in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca April 29, 2012. The tank contains Garra Rufa, also known as "doctor fish", are used to exfoliate feet or hands as they nibble away dead skin. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic...more
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, collaborated on the second generation Hello Kitty-themed aircraft which was launched on October 2011. There are currently three Hello Kitty-themed Airbus A330-300 aircrafts flying between cities such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Narita, Sapporo, Incheon, Hong Kong and Guam. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Girls dressed in evening gowns pose for photograph at Zocalo square in Mexico City April 28, 2012. Three hundred forty-eight girls dressed up for their 15th (Quinceanera) birthday celebration had their great day on Saturday, a tradition dating back...more
Girls dressed in evening gowns pose for photograph at Zocalo square in Mexico City April 28, 2012. Three hundred forty-eight girls dressed up for their 15th (Quinceanera) birthday celebration had their great day on Saturday, a tradition dating back to the Spanish colonial era when 15- and 16-year-old girls had their official debut in society. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Passers-by look at a member of the "Lolitas Paradise" club in Monterrey April 28, 2012. The members of the club dress in the so-called "Lolita" style, a fashion subculture from Japan influenced by clothing from the Victorian or Rococo eras. Its basic...more
Passers-by look at a member of the "Lolitas Paradise" club in Monterrey April 28, 2012. The members of the club dress in the so-called "Lolita" style, a fashion subculture from Japan influenced by clothing from the Victorian or Rococo eras. Its basic style consists of a blouse, petticoat, bloomers, bell-shaped skirt and knee-high socks. For members of the club, the Lolita style is not only a fashion statement but also a way to express their loyalty, friendship, tolerance and unity. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Self proclaimed vigilante "superheroes" (L to R) Caballero, Midnight Sun and Phoenix Jones stand guard at the front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle after May Day protests went violent May 1, 2012. Demonstrators, including hundreds in...more
Self proclaimed vigilante "superheroes" (L to R) Caballero, Midnight Sun and Phoenix Jones stand guard at the front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle after May Day protests went violent May 1, 2012. Demonstrators, including hundreds in black masks, hoods and armed with bats also destroyed the windows of a Wells Fargo Bank, NikeTown and an American Apparel store during one of the numerous marches throughout downtown Seattle. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A giant drum kit is set up at Prater Luna park in Vienna April 30, 2012. The drum set is six and a half metres high and eight metres wide. It has to be played by four drummers and will be part of an event during the celebrations on May 1....more
A giant drum kit is set up at Prater Luna park in Vienna April 30, 2012. The drum set is six and a half metres high and eight metres wide. It has to be played by four drummers and will be part of an event during the celebrations on May 1. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A cyclist passes by a statue of a giant bicycle in Tbilisi May 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A cyclist passes by a statue of a giant bicycle in Tbilisi May 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. The REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. The REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Competitors run in the rain along the banks of a the Blackwater River at low tide during the Maldon Mud Race in Maldon, Essex April 29, 2012. April is shaping up to be one of the wettest of the last century, but that's not enough to make up for an...more
Competitors run in the rain along the banks of a the Blackwater River at low tide during the Maldon Mud Race in Maldon, Essex April 29, 2012. April is shaping up to be one of the wettest of the last century, but that's not enough to make up for an exceptionally dry winter that has left the water table and reservoirs depleted, says the Environment Agency. REUTERS/Ki Price
Wrestlers exercise in mud at a traditional Pakistani wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in the old city of Lahore, Pakistan, April 24, 2012. Wrestlers fight on dirt floors in traditional "Akhaara" centres. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Wrestlers exercise in mud at a traditional Pakistani wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in the old city of Lahore, Pakistan, April 24, 2012. Wrestlers fight on dirt floors in traditional "Akhaara" centres. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza