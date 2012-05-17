Strange and unusual
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Cat 'Luca' sleeps in his basket as a waitress serves some food to customers in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. After three years of negotiations with city officials over hygiene issues, Austria opened its first cat cafe last Friday. 'Cafe Neko', "Neko" meaning cat in Japanese, was opened by Vienna resident Takako Ishimitsu, 47, from Japan. Customers can stroke and interact with their five feline hosts, named Sonja, Thomas, Moritz, Luca and Momo, who all came from an animal shelter and now freely roam about the cafe and take naps. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Women stand on a performer who calls himself 'The Human Floor' as he lays on a bed of broken glass at the Watch City Festival celebrating Steampunk in Waltham, Massachusetts May 13, 2012. Steampunk is a movement that explores the notion of what the world might look like had modern technology been available at the turn of the twentieth century. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A 26-foot tall statue of Marilyn Monroe is separated for disassembly in Chicago, May 7, 2012. The sculpture "Forever Marilyn" by artist Seward Johnson and based on a scene from the movie "Seven Year Itch", was taken down after being on display since last July. REUTERS/Jim Young
A waitress poses inside an egg-shaped dining booth at an A380 theme restaurant during a media event before its official opening in Chongqing municipality, April 25, 2012. The restaurant, named "Special Enjoyment" (Chinese name "Special Class"), is about 600 square metres in size, including the six private rooms, and can serve up to 110 customers, local media reported. The restaurant officially started business on May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Tattoo artist Dave Hurban displays an iPod Nano which he has attached to his wrists through magnetic piercings in his wrist in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Models present lingerie maker Triumph's new concept bra, the "Super Cool Bra", during its unveiling in Tokyo May 9, 2012. The bra, modeled after a miniature fishbowl, has gel material which is designed to take excess heat out of the body in its cups. It was created in hopes that women can feel refreshed during summer by wearing it, the lingerie maker said. Japan is headed for a power shortage this summer following the shutdown of all nuclear power reactors. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man stands behind the sculpture 'Woman in Tub' from 1988 by U.S.artist Jeff Koons during a media preview at the Fondation Beyeler in the Swiss town of Riehen near Basel May 11, 2012. The exhibition 'Jeff Koons' is opened to the public from may 13 to September 2. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 231 metre First Tower at the La Defense business district outside Paris May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People walk out of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. The project is meant to serve as a new tourist attraction in the area, and is now open for public viewing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A full-size model of Japan's robot animation character "Gundam" stands in front of a shopping mall behind trees in Tokyo, May 7, 2012. The 18-meter-tall "Gundam" was installed to promote its entertainment facility "Gundam Front Tokyo", which opened last month. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A zombie greets runners arriving for the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. Runners face man-made and natural obstacles on the course, while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zhang Wuyi sits in his double-seater submarine during a test operation at an artificial pool near a shipyard in Wuhan, Hubei province May 7, 2012. Zhang, a 37-year-old local farmer, who is interested in scientific inventions, has made six miniature submarines with several fellow engineers, one of which was sold to a businessman in Dalian at a price of 100,000 yuan ($15,855) last October. The submarines, mainly designed for harvesting aquatic products, such as sea cucumber, have a diving depth of 20-30 metres, and can travel for 10 hours, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks an old fashioned bicycle down the street at the Watch City Festival celebrating Steampunk in Waltham, Massachusetts May 13, 2012. Steampunk is a movement that explores the notion of what the world might look like had modern technology been available at the turn of the twentieth century. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Spectators wearing Rabbi costumes pose for photographs during the Sevens World Series at Twickenham Stadium in London May 12, 2012. Rugby sevens is a variant of rugby union in which teams are made up of seven players, instead of the usual 15, and play shorter matches. A total of 103,027 fans attended the two-day tournament with many of them wearing fancy dress. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh