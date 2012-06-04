Strange and unusual

An undated handout photo provided by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) May 31, 2012, shows a researcher observing a rat walking on its hind legs during an experiment at the Center for Neuroprosthetics and Brain Mind Institute in Ecublens. Rats with spinal cord injuries and severe paralysis are now walking thanks to researchers lead by Professor Gregoire Courtine at EPFL. Published in the June 1, 2012 issue of 'Science' magazine, the results show that a severed section of the spinal cord can make a comeback when its own innate intelligence and regenerative capacity is awakened. According to lead author Gregoire Courtine, it is yet unclear if similar rehabilitation techniques could work for humans, but the observed nerve growth hints at new methods for treating paralysis. REUTERS/EPFL/Handout