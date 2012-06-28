Strange and unusual
(L-R) Fellow workers, a firefighter and doctors work together to cut steel bars which were pierced through a worker's body during an operation at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 12, 2012. The worker was pierced by seven steel bars during his duty at a bridge construction site, local media reported. He survived after five hours of surgery. REUTERS/China Daily
The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen flies in central Amsterdam, as part of the KunstRAI art festival, June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making it fly after it was killed by a car. He built the Orvillecopter together with radio control helicopter flyer Arjen Beltman. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A Bolivian Amazonic indigenous woman feeds her parrot on her head at a shelter in La Paz June 28, 2012. The indigenous people of the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, arrive in La Paz after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the park. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A local resident buries himself in an ash deposit during a protest at Coronel town south of Santiago, June 25, 2012. Locals have been protesting against a thermo-electric plant of Spanish company Endesa that is contaminating their land and waters and covering their town with heavy pollution, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A woman in high heels passes a giant shoe figure which is part of an exhibition entitled Shoe Street Art in Madrid's high-end shopping district June 19, 2012. The street art exhibition is a homage to the entrepreneur spirit of Spanish shoe companies and part of a campaign for Spanish shoes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Antoine sits on a giant waterlily leaf during a photo shoot for babies aged under 1 at the National Botanic Garden of Meise, near Brussels June 24, 2012. Another shooting session which will have babies pictured on huge waterlily leaves able to carry up to 40kg (88 pounds) has been scheduled for July 18. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
A robot is seen as Buddhist monks walk for a mass alms-offering ceremony at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang in Bangkok June 19, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark the 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A combination of pictures shows two men carrying tools and plastic tubes ride a motorbike outside Donetsk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
An alligator is seen next to an Emmy which was accepted on behalf of Kevin Clash, who won for "Outstanding Performance in a Children's Series", for his role as Elmo on "Sesame Street", during the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman with allergies is stung with a bee by a bee sting therapist in a farm in Silang, Cavite south of Manila June 6, 2012. Farm owner Joel Magsaysay uses bee stings to treat patients with ailments such as hypothyroidism, paralysis and cancer. Magsaysay said the bee's venom contains a potent cocktail of proteins that boost auto-immune system that let the body activate the nerves and heal itself. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A participant of the the "Dirndlspringen" contest jumps into a swimming pool in Vienna June 16, 2012. At "Dirndlspringen", a jury votes over the best performance of people jumping into a swimming pool in traditional Austrian "Dirndl" dresses. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A lifelike toy fish named "Robo Fish" swims inside an aquarium at a booth of Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy A.R.T.S at the International Toy show in Tokyo June 14, 2012. The four-day event will open to public, showcasing a total of about 35,000 products by 144 toy manufacturers. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A visitor passes a scuplture entitled "Legacy Mantle" by Chinese artist Sui Jianguo in the Kiev Botanical Garden, Ukraine, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Employees pull frozen froth heads onto cups of Kirin draft beer for their "frozen draft" campaign at a beer garden in Tokyo June 5, 2012. While Japan struggles to generate enough electricity to keep air conditioners humming through its steamy summer, brewer Kirin is offering relief - a pint of ice cold draft beer topped with frozen froth. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A devotee lies on his side while applying mud onto his body in a rice field during a religious ceremony celebrating the feast day of the Catholic patron Saint John the Baptist in the village of Bibiclat, Nueva Ecija, north of Manila, June 24, 2012. Hundreds of devotees took part in this annual religious tradition, which has been held in the village since 1945. REUTERS/Erik De Castro