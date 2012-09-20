Strange and unusual
A man, dressed as the Muppet character Elmo, is arrested in New York's Times Square September 18, 2012. The arrest took place after a loud verbal exchange between the man and tourists, witnesses said. The police at the scene did not give a reason for the arrest. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man, dressed as the Muppet character Elmo, is arrested in New York's Times Square September 18, 2012. The arrest took place after a loud verbal exchange between the man and tourists, witnesses said. The police at the scene did not give a reason for the arrest. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses for a photographer at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. According to the Guinness World Records, Watanabe's do stands at 3 feet 8.6 inches. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses for a photographer at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. According to the Guinness World Records, Watanabe's do stands at 3 feet 8.6 inches. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A cow feeds itself from a garbage container at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow feeds itself from a garbage container at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An actor dressed as a ghost walks past a "5D haunted house", which combines locally developed three-dimension projection technology, adding scents and interaction with ghosts and ghouls, at the Hong Kong Ocean Park September 13, 2012. The attraction, is part of the preparation for the large-scale Halloween celebrations in Asia. A total of 500 actors will be taking part in the themed attraction. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An actor dressed as a ghost walks past a "5D haunted house", which combines locally developed three-dimension projection technology, adding scents and interaction with ghosts and ghouls, at the Hong Kong Ocean Park September 13, 2012. The attraction, is part of the preparation for the large-scale Halloween celebrations in Asia. A total of 500 actors will be taking part in the themed attraction. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Sajal Biswas, 40, a snake charmer puts the head of a snake into his mouth as he performs at a roadside to earn his livelihood on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Sajal Biswas, 40, a snake charmer puts the head of a snake into his mouth as he performs at a roadside to earn his livelihood on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Actors playing the parts of Sandy (L) and Frenchie take shelter from the rain while greeting the arriving audience at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. London-based Future Cinema, which specialises in immersive events fusing film, theatre, music and dance, transformed Barnes Common park into the movie's fictional setting of Rydell High School. Over 9,000...more
Actors playing the parts of Sandy (L) and Frenchie take shelter from the rain while greeting the arriving audience at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. London-based Future Cinema, which specialises in immersive events fusing film, theatre, music and dance, transformed Barnes Common park into the movie's fictional setting of Rydell High School. Over 9,000 participants, donning 1950s attire, were expected at three showings over the weekend. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A woman poses with a locust between her teeth at a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012. Organizers of the event, which included cookery classes, want to draw attention to insects as a source of nutrition. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman poses with a locust between her teeth at a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012. Organizers of the event, which included cookery classes, want to draw attention to insects as a source of nutrition. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during the traditional Bavarian finger-pulling championships, called "Fingerhakeln", in the Bavarian village of Warngau, about 50 km (31 miles) south of Munich, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during the traditional Bavarian finger-pulling championships, called "Fingerhakeln", in the Bavarian village of Warngau, about 50 km (31 miles) south of Munich, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A giant balloon of Brussels' famous Manneken Pis statue floats past Belgian Parliament during the Balloon Day Parade in central Brussels September 8, 2012. Giant figures representing well-known comic strip and Belgian characters are parading along the downtown boulevards, as part of trhe "Belgium Comic Strip Festival" REUTERS/Yves Herman
A giant balloon of Brussels' famous Manneken Pis statue floats past Belgian Parliament during the Balloon Day Parade in central Brussels September 8, 2012. Giant figures representing well-known comic strip and Belgian characters are parading along the downtown boulevards, as part of trhe "Belgium Comic Strip Festival" REUTERS/Yves Herman
Prisoners, representing "Mexico", parade during the inauguration ceremony of their own version of the Olympic Games at Lurigancho's men prison in Lima September 10, 2012. About 1,400 inmates at the Lurigancho penitentiary will participate in their mock Olympic Games, which will last for 10 days in Peru. The country's jail authority runs the tournament to help the integration of prisoners back into society, according to the...more
Prisoners, representing "Mexico", parade during the inauguration ceremony of their own version of the Olympic Games at Lurigancho's men prison in Lima September 10, 2012. About 1,400 inmates at the Lurigancho penitentiary will participate in their mock Olympic Games, which will last for 10 days in Peru. The country's jail authority runs the tournament to help the integration of prisoners back into society, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A single woman pushes a bachelor who rides in a shopping trolley at the 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. The boutique, with a short-term lease which expires at the end of the week, opened its doors, promising a high-end shopping experience for women searching for Mr Right. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A single woman pushes a bachelor who rides in a shopping trolley at the 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. The boutique, with a short-term lease which expires at the end of the week, opened its doors, promising a high-end shopping experience for women searching for Mr Right. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A man applies tanning solution onto a participant backstage before the start of a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar September 20, 2012. A total of 70 participants are competing in different bodybuilding categories, organisers said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man applies tanning solution onto a participant backstage before the start of a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar September 20, 2012. A total of 70 participants are competing in different bodybuilding categories, organisers said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A decorated cow stand on a grassland before walking down from Mutterer Alm, some 10km south of the western Austrian city of Innsbruck September 15, 2012. At the end of the summer season, farmers move their herds down from the Alps to the valley into winter pastures. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A decorated cow stand on a grassland before walking down from Mutterer Alm, some 10km south of the western Austrian city of Innsbruck September 15, 2012. At the end of the summer season, farmers move their herds down from the Alps to the valley into winter pastures. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Tourists pose with an upside-down house in Tamparuli in Malaysia's state of Sabah on Borneo island September 17, 2012. Built for tourist attraction, the traditional Sabah village house was built with everyday households items like computer, refrigerator, sofa sets, dining table and beds - but all items are upside down. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Tourists pose with an upside-down house in Tamparuli in Malaysia's state of Sabah on Borneo island September 17, 2012. Built for tourist attraction, the traditional Sabah village house was built with everyday households items like computer, refrigerator, sofa sets, dining table and beds - but all items are upside down. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Bubble artist Melody Yang looks through bubbles she created on a table during a demonstration in Vancouver, British Columbia September 19, 2012. The demonstration was prior to her father Fan attempting a world record for the number of people inside a bubble. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Bubble artist Melody Yang looks through bubbles she created on a table during a demonstration in Vancouver, British Columbia September 19, 2012. The demonstration was prior to her father Fan attempting a world record for the number of people inside a bubble. REUTERS/Andy Clark