Strange and unusual

Prisoners, representing "Mexico", parade during the inauguration ceremony of their own version of the Olympic Games at Lurigancho's men prison in Lima September 10, 2012. About 1,400 inmates at the Lurigancho penitentiary will participate in their mock Olympic Games, which will last for 10 days in Peru. The country's jail authority runs the tournament to help the integration of prisoners back into society, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo