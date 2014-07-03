Strange and unusual

An installation made of 400 gas masks in the shape of the radioactive material hazard symbol is pictured in Sofia May 10, 2014. The installation marks the 28th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and was made by an anonymous group of...more

An installation made of 400 gas masks in the shape of the radioactive material hazard symbol is pictured in Sofia May 10, 2014. The installation marks the 28th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and was made by an anonymous group of artists, known as Destructive Creation, local media reported. The Chernobyl disaster happened on April 26, 1986 when the Soviet reactor exploded, which sent radioactive dust across much of Europe. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov (BULGARIA - Tags: SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY DISASTER)

Close