Strange places to vote

People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles.

A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California.

A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station.

People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago.

A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago.

Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco.

A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago.

A sign outside of Starview United Church of Christ calling all to vote and eat inside in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania.

A voter stands in a voting booth at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter is seen casting her ballot inside a dessert restaurant being used as a polling station in Chicago.

