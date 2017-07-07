Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 7, 2017 | 7:20pm BST

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

A woman reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A girl reacts as police officers take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A woman protests holding a towel stained with the blood of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A girl reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Policemen take up position after a resident was killed during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Women react during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Empty cartridges collected by residents are placed in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Julia (L) reacts during the funeral of her grandmother Marlene Conceicao, 76 and her mother Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A policeman takes up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Relatives react over the body of Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, and next to Marlene Conceicao, 76, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, during their funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Residents react as policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A neighbor reacts as she stands with her children in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after getting wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Relatives and friends react during the funeral of Paulo Henrique de Oliveira,13, shot dead during a shootout between drug dealers and police, in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Residents react during a police operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Policemen take up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Luis Carlos da Conceicao reacts over the body of his mother Marlene Conceicao, 76, and next to the body of his sister Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, during their funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A girl reacts as policemen take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A taxi driver shows his mobile as it displays the app "OTT - Onde Tem Tiroteio" (Where Shootings are Happening) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
