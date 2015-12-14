Street art of Iran
An Iranian man walks past a mural on the wall of the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A family walks past an anti-U.S. mural on the wall of former U.S. embassy in Tehran, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A car drivers past an anti-U.S. poster in Vali-Asr Square in Tehran, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An anti-U.S. mural is seen on a building in Tehran, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An Iranian woman walks up a stairway decorated with a tile mural in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A woman walks past a painting of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian artist Movahhed Beyranvand puts final touches on his mural in Tehran December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A man holding a placard walks past an anti-U.S. mural, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
An Iranian couple walks down a stairway decorated with a tile mural in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A man runs past graffiti in Ekbatan Complex in western Tehran, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A man walks past an anti-U.S. mural inside the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
People walk under a painting of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) in Tehran December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
People stand under a painting depicting a member of Iran's Basij military with a picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on his gun in central Tehran, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Next Slideshows
North Korea's band cancels tour
An all-female North Korean pop group formed by leader Kim Jong Un abruptly canceled a Beijing concert due to "communication issues" and headed home, Chinese...
Pictures of the year: Technology
Our top technology pictures in 2015.
Canada welcomes refugees
The first plane load of Syrian refugees arrived in Toronto on a military aircraft.
Nobel Prize ceremony
This year's Nobel Prize laureates are honored with a royal ceremony and lavish banquet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.