Street life in Aleppo's ruins
A Free Syrian Army fighter jokes with a child in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A blind man walks past damaged cars in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Men sit in the middle of the road in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Women push baby strollers past damaged buildings in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A general view shows Aleppo's castle December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Syrians wait outside a bakery in Aleppo city December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Two boys sit near a fire in the Bustan al-Qaser area in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A family rides a tricycle past a Free Syrian Army soldier manning a checkpoint in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Boys play outside their house in the countryside of Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy holds a chicken at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy stands in front of a shop at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A child smiles inside a classroom in Aleppo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Children play on swings in Aleppo October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Ahmad, a Syrian boy, shows his collection of shrapnel and empty bullets in front of a destroyed house in Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab district September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Children play on burnt cars in Aleppo October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes as he takes a break in Aleppo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man stands in front of a wall damaged by a rocket attack from the previous night, in Al Sahara, Syria's Aleppo province, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Abdlhamid Haj Omar, 70, a father who lost three sons and two grandsons in the ongoing Syrian crisis, reacts as he visits their graves at the Martyrs' cemetery in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man sits in front of tombstone workshop in Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the Free Syrian Army rest in Aleppo's district of Salah Edinne July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of the Free Syrian Army pray on the streets of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the market of the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
