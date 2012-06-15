Edition:
Street photography: Spain

Friday, June 15, 2012

Spanish businessmen talk on their cell phones as they hold on to their briefcases on the street in Madrid June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 15, 2012

A couple looks at the window of a closed store next to graffiti that reads "Thieves" on the wall of the savings bank Cajastur in Madrid June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 15, 2012

A scrap dealer walks past a vacant building in downtown Madrid, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Friday, June 15, 2012

Carolina Wikholm, 25, is licked by her dog, Boo, during a gathering commemorating the 15M movement at Plaza de la Constitucion (La Constitucion square) in downtown Malaga, southern Spain May 15, 2012. The banner (back) reads, "We are the 99%. 12M-15M for everyone, all". REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 15, 2012

People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he tries to blow a horn during a protest against Spain's bailout at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man searches for food in a container outside a supermarket in central Bilbao June 12, 2012. The man found an orange and some grapes. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, June 15, 2012

Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, gestures as the family prepares to sleep in a small area outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. She, her two sisters and 77-year-old mother Carmen were evicted from their rental apartment on April 24 after sister Rosa, the sole breadwinner, lost her job couldn't pay for the monthly rent. Social services provided them temporary lodging for them for 15 days, and after that they found themselves on the street. They all sleep cramped in a tiny space outside a store nearby. "Some people have given us mattresses so that we wouldn't have to sleep on the floor, but my mother has a hard time getting up from the floor level and she prefers to sleep on the chair," Rosa says. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever another sister Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 15, 2012

Students rest at the end of a march, protesting against educational cuts imposed by the Spanish government, at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 15, 2012

People wait to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 15, 2012

A woman covers her mouth with a fake Euro note during a protest against Spain's bailout at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 15, 2012

A girl looks out of a bank window sprayed with graffiti that reads, "Stop Capitalismo" in Bilbao June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, June 15, 2012

People walk at a barricade built with trees by coal miners on strike, at the National Highway 630 passing through the town of Flor de Acebos, near Oviedo in northern Spain June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Friday, June 15, 2012

A public sector worker takes part in a demonstration against the cuts of their salaries imposed by the Andalusian Regional Government, in the Andalusian capital of Seville June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, June 15, 2012

An elderly man hugs a boy in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, June 15, 2012

A five-year-old girl, dressed in a traditional costume called "Penlas" takes a picture during the "Coca" celebration in Redondela, in rural northeastern Spain, June 7, 2012. The tradition of dancing with daughters on the shoulders is taken from a local legend, believed to originate from the Middle Ages, about two women who were saved from a dragon by dancing in this manner. The children are dressed in traditional costumes called "Penlas". REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Friday, June 15, 2012

A dummy is seen in a shop that is closing down in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, June 15, 2012

Tourists look at a city map in the Andalusian capital of Seville May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, June 15, 2012

A woman stands as she wears an apron with the Spanish flag in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, June 15, 2012

Men in fancy costumes chat during the Carnival of Cadiz February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, June 15, 2012

A vendor picks up goods to transport them to his shop in the historic center of the southern Spanish town of Ronda, near Malaga April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 15, 2012

A girl rides a pink scooter through central Bilbao June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, June 15, 2012

Members of public sector unions raise their fists as they sing "L'Internationale" during a march in central Bilbao February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man gets his shoes shined on the street in Madrid June 11, 2012. The sign on the bench reads, "One's elegance starts with one's shoes". REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 15, 2012

An elderly man stands next to a lingerie advertisement in Madrid June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 15, 2012

An elderly woman eats a sandwich outside a closed store in Madrid June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man carries a table showing a map of Spain during a nationwide general strike in Malaga, southern Spain March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 15, 2012

Volunteers from the pressure group Berri-Otxoak prepare to take part in a "Via Crucis" (Way Of The Cross) protest against unemployment, social services cuts and reduction in housing benefit, in the Spanish Basque town of Barakaldo February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, June 15, 2012

Coal miners roll a tyre down the street to a barricade during a protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Friday, June 15, 2012

A cat stands on its own in a deserted street in Peleas de Abajo, in northwestern Spain, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 15, 2012

A vagrant begs at the entrance of a church in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

