Street style at London Fashion week
Fashion blogger Ella Catliff poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Blogger Zokaya Kamara. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion Editor for Canadian newspaper "The Globe and Mail" Odessa Paloma Parker. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Musician "Girli". REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion blogger Ella Catliff. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion writer Yu Masui. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Students Alex Lovelace, Danni Nowokunska and Mia Parnell (L-R). REUTERS/Neil Hall
Influencer Anna Magalaes. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion editor Tori West. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Model Ling Ling. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion fan Omar Balde. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion fan Magdalena Majewska. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion fan Ella Light. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Stylist and blogger Jordan Kelsey. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion writers Vered Horen and Shiri Wizner. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion fan Philippine Ponsar. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fashion enthusiast Betsy. REUTERS/Neil Hall
