Pictures | Wed Feb 22, 2017 | 1:40pm GMT

Street style at London Fashion week

Fashion blogger Ella Catliff poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Blogger Zokaya Kamara. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion Editor for Canadian newspaper "The Globe and Mail" Odessa Paloma Parker. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Musician "Girli". REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion blogger Ella Catliff. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion writer Yu Masui. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Students Alex Lovelace, Danni Nowokunska and Mia Parnell (L-R). REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Influencer Anna Magalaes. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion editor Tori West. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Model Ling Ling. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion fan Omar Balde. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion fan Magdalena Majewska. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion fan Ella Light. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Stylist and blogger Jordan Kelsey. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion writers Vered Horen and Shiri Wizner. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion fan Philippine Ponsar. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fashion enthusiast Betsy. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
