Pictures | Fri Feb 20, 2015 | 6:15pm GMT

Street style at NYFW

Model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A fashionista arrives before the Marc Jacobs 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Baroness Sherry von Korber sits in her seat and waits before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Olivia Keel and Beatrice Lamidi walk through the snow in the Lincoln Center plaza at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Fashionista Christina Tung poses for a portrait during the Fall/Winter 2015 Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A model smokes outside before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Fashionista Beatrix Ost poses for a portrait during Fall/Winter 2015 Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A woman poses for a portrait during Fall/Winter 2015 Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Fashionista Angel Mia Basenova poses for a photo following The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A fashionista walks down Park Avenue following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A fashionista crosses Park Avenue following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Fashionista Dwanye Malik poses for a portrait during Fall/Winter 2015 Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A fashionista poses for a photo as she arrives for the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Two women take a photo of themselves outside the entrance to the main tent for New York Fashion Week at the Lincoln Center February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
