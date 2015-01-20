Streets of Aleppo
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A boy sits next to random goods inside a market for used items in Aleppo's al-Saliheen district January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo (SYRIA - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)
Vendors sell their goods near trash, mud and puddles of water at a market for used items in Aleppo's al-Saliheen district, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter gets out of a hole in the wall with his weapon on Old Aleppo frontline, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Residents warm themselves by a fire in Aleppo, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Residents play with snow in Aleppo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Children play on a street in Old Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
The wreckage of a bus is seen on the damaged al-Sakhour bridge at the frontline in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Men pose for a picture in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters take positions as they aim their weapons at al-Breij frontline, in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man walks near a damaged mosque in Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A handicapped man buys goods from a grocery shop in Old Aleppo, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Children warm themselves around a fire in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A general view shows damage in Bab Al-Nasr neighbourhood of Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man carrying a child walks down a street in Old Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A girl carries a snow ball while playing in Aleppo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A resident walks amid graves damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Old Aleppo's Kadi Askar area, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Abu Nejme, a 21-year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, is carried by a fellow fighter inside a damaged building in Aleppo, January 10, 2015. Nejme lost his legs from a barrel bomb about six months ago as he was searching for survivors of a bombing by...more
A boy rides a bicycle beside geese in Aleppo, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Residents walk beside school benches in Aleppo, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A view of a frontline is seen through a hole in the wall in Old Aleppo, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter pets a dog as a fellow fighter watches near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Umm Mohamad (L), a masters graduate and commander of the all-female Mother Aisha battalion, hands a box of medical supplies to a fellow member of the battalion near a field hospital in Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in the Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a damaged building in Aleppo, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A general view shows a street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A vehicle drives through a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
