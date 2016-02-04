Streets of Aleppo
A boy inspects damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man carries a bird cage after air strikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel-held Al-Shaar nighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl looks out of a broken window as she inspects damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents inspect damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents inspect damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in Anadan city, about 10 kilometers away from the towns of Nubul and Zahraa, Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. Bombs dropped by suspected Russian warplanes killed at...more
Residents look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A member of the Free Syrian Army rests on a metal top of an underground tunnel in Aleppo, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Girls walk to school in Old Aleppo, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man reacts amidst rubble after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighbourhood, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy inspects damage inside his school, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy fills containers with water from one of the water tanks that were placed and supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations in Aleppo, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man inspects a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighborhood, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (Levant Front) install a stovepipe inside the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo,January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Boys play with traditional spinning tops on a street in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Nusra Front fighters rest with their weapons behind sandbags in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy rides a bicycle past rubble on a street in a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Girls dance during the opening of an underground center for children in Aleppo, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail
Men drive pick-up trucks past damaged buildings as they transport furniture in the old city of Aleppo, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy stands near a wall of his school riddled with holes, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
