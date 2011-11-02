Streets of Athens
An employee of the Finance Ministry scuffles with riot police at the ministry's entrance in Athens during a protest against the government's austerity measures, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Policemen clash with protesters during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Panagiotis Tzamaros
A youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots with police in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during anti-austerity protests in Athens, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A masked youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot police jumps to kick away a petrol bomb during riots with anti-austerity demonstrators in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A protester throws a stone at policemen in front of the parliament during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A general view of Syntagma Square shows a burning telecoms relay van in foreground during protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A protester clashes with a police officer in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A female demonstrator confronts riot police near the Greek parliament in Athens, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A demonstrator jumps to attempt to break a window displaying an image of an ancient greek galley during protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A dog barks at a formation of riot police near the Greek parliament in Athens, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A bleeding protester is treated following clashes with the police in Athens, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Protesters attack a policeman during violent protests around Syntagma square in Athens, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman is seen injured during clashes with fans after the end of Greek Cup final soccer match between AEK and Atromitos at Olympic stadium in Athens, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Demonstrators throw objects against riot police during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/ Panagiotis Tzamaros
Riot policemen chase away students during a protest in central Athens, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Policemen try to escape from flames after a petrol bomb was thrown at them by protesters during clashes in Athens, December 15, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Masked demonstrators and riot police clash near the Greek parliament in Athens, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Greek truck driver clashes with a unit of riot policemen guarding an entrance to the Greek parliament in Athens, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester walks away from a burning van during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The Parthenon is surrounded by smoke from riots which started after a rally against austerity economic measures and corruption at Athens' Syntagma Square, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A vegetable market worker stands beside a police cordon during a protest in front of the labour ministry in Athens, June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A taxi driver throws a bottle of water at policemen outside the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry in Athens, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Riot policemen defend their position beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester argues with a policeman during a protest rally outside Greece's high court in Athens, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An Afghan asylum seeker holding a child stands in front of riot policemen during a demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens, January 21, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A truck driver tries to stop his colleagues from clashing with the police during an anti-government rally in front of the parliament in Athens, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot policeman falls after being hit with molotov cocktail near the Greek parliament in Athens during a nationwide strike in Greece, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A policeman sprays teargas at attacking protesters during a demonstration of over 10,000 people in central Athens, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Over 1,000 students march to break through a police cordon to march to the British embassy in Athens, during a protest in solidarity with British students and against austerity and education reforms in Greece, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A policeman is seen in flames after a petrol bomb was thrown at him during riots in front of the parliament in Athens, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Giannis Liakos/Icon
Policemen try to escape fire from a petrol bomb during riots at a May Day rally in Athens, May 1, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot policeman throws a tear gas canister at protesters during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot policeman hit by red paint stands guard during a labour union rally against austerity measures in Athens, March 30, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A branch of the Bank of Greece is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest in central Athens, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A demonstrator hurls projectiles at riot police near the Greek parliament in Athens during a nationwide strike in Greece, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Riot police advance through the flames from a molotov cocktail during protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A petrol bomb, thrown by youths, explodes in front of policemen guarding the parliament during a protest in Athens, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen try to disperse shipyard workers during an anti-government rally outside the Finance Ministry in Athens, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A bleeding protester sits detained between policemen during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
