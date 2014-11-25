Streets of Ferguson
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson.
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Police search a building following rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson.
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson.
A man raises his arms in front of a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
A protester holds a sign outside a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Police officers advance on demonstrators during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.
Protesters vandalize a police car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.
A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Men try to stop protesters from throwing rocks at local businesses after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Police march past a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Protesters approach a police line with their hands up after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson.
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
