Tue Nov 25, 2014

Streets of Ferguson

Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police search a building following rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man raises his arms in front of a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester holds a sign outside a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers advance on demonstrators during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters vandalize a police car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Men try to stop protesters from throwing rocks at local businesses after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police march past a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters approach a police line with their hands up after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
