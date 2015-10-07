Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 7, 2015 | 10:15pm BST

Streets of Tehran

A woman walks with her purchased goods at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman walks with her purchased goods at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A woman walks with her purchased goods at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
1 / 18
A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
2 / 18
People walk at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

People walk at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
People walk at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
3 / 18
A blind man plays the harmonica at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A blind man plays the harmonica at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A blind man plays the harmonica at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
4 / 18
A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 18
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 18
A money changer displays U.S. and Iranian banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A money changer displays U.S. and Iranian banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A money changer displays U.S. and Iranian banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
7 / 18
A woman speaks with a seller at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman speaks with a seller at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A woman speaks with a seller at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
8 / 18
A woman is driven past a building site in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman is driven past a building site in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A woman is driven past a building site in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 18
A woman walks past an American-made aircraft F5 (Tiger) at Holy Defence Museum in Tehran September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman walks past an American-made aircraft F5 (Tiger) at Holy Defence Museum in Tehran September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A woman walks past an American-made aircraft F5 (Tiger) at Holy Defence Museum in Tehran September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
10 / 18
Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 18
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 18
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 18
A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 18
Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 18
A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 18
A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
17 / 18
Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Hot air in Albuquerque

Hot air in Albuquerque

Next Slideshows

Hot air in Albuquerque

Hot air in Albuquerque

Balloons fill the sky during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

07 Oct 2015
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

07 Oct 2015
Postcards from the Amazon

Postcards from the Amazon

Deforestation, mining and drought threaten the natural splendor and indigenous people of the Amazon basin.

07 Oct 2015
The O.J. Simpson trial

The O.J. Simpson trial

Twenty years have passed since the trial of the century.

06 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures