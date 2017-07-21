Edition:
Fri Jul 21, 2017

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man walks along the damaged pier of the port of Kos, following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man walks along the damaged pier of the port of Kos, following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A man walks along the damaged pier of the port of Kos, following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A car is seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

A car is seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A car is seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Tourists look at the damaged Ottoman-era Defterdar mosque following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Tourists look at the damaged Ottoman-era Defterdar mosque following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Tourists look at the damaged Ottoman-era Defterdar mosque following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Tourists are gathered outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Tourists are gathered outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Tourists are gathered outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A damaged car and a house are seen after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

A damaged car and a house are seen after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A damaged car and a house are seen after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Tourists wait outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Tourists wait outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Tourists wait outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

A woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Medics transfer an man injured during an earthquake off the island of Kos, to the hospital of the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Medics transfer an man injured during an earthquake off the island of Kos, to the hospital of the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Medics transfer an man injured during an earthquake off the island of Kos, to the hospital of the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A man stands next to debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man stands next to debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A man stands next to debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
People wait in front of a hospital after an earthquake in the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

People wait in front of a hospital after an earthquake in the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
People wait in front of a hospital after an earthquake in the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
A fisherman stands on the shore, with a boat in the background which was damaged during an earthquake and a tsunami, in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

A fisherman stands on the shore, with a boat in the background which was damaged during an earthquake and a tsunami, in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A fisherman stands on the shore, with a boat in the background which was damaged during an earthquake and a tsunami, in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
