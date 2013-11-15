Struggling in Sochi
A general view shows a stone quarry above the village of Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows a stone quarry above the village of Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager, Grigory Topkaryan, is reflected in his car's rear view mirror as he looks at the construction site of a railway tunnel near Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager, Grigory Topkaryan, is reflected in his car's rear view mirror as he looks at the construction site of a railway tunnel near Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager, Grigory Topkaryan, is reflected in the turbid water of his well in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager, Grigory Topkaryan, is reflected in the turbid water of his well in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager, Grigory Topkaryan, moves a handle of a well that has gone dry in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager, Grigory Topkaryan, moves a handle of a well that has gone dry in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager, P. Grigoryan, (L) talks with the water delivery man in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager, P. Grigoryan, (L) talks with the water delivery man in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Villager Saven Topkaryan (R), his wife Irina (2nd R) and his son Grigory receive their weekly water delivery in the village of Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Villager Saven Topkaryan (R), his wife Irina (2nd R) and his son Grigory receive their weekly water delivery in the village of Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Water drips from the hose of a water truck as it makes its rounds to deliver a weekly supply to villagers in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Water drips from the hose of a water truck as it makes its rounds to deliver a weekly supply to villagers in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Villager Tatyana Velikaya fills up a tank with her weekly water ration in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Villager Tatyana Velikaya fills up a tank with her weekly water ration in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager fills up a bathtub in his garden with his weekly water ration, in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A villager fills up a bathtub in his garden with his weekly water ration, in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nadezhda Kukharenko, 77, talks during a village gathering to discuss water and infrastructure problems in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nadezhda Kukharenko, 77, talks during a village gathering to discuss water and infrastructure problems in Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Resident of Ternovaya Street Sedrak Torosyan (R), his daughter Margarita (L) and their neighbour Alvar Karabadzhakyan sit in their neighbourhood where landslides have damaged houses in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Resident of Ternovaya Street Sedrak Torosyan (R), his daughter Margarita (L) and their neighbour Alvar Karabadzhakyan sit in their neighbourhood where landslides have damaged houses in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Residents of Ternovaya Street Sedrak Torosyan, 77, (L) and his daughter Margarita (2nd L) take a rest from cutting wood in front of their house in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Residents of Ternovaya Street Sedrak Torosyan, 77, (L) and his daughter Margarita (2nd L) take a rest from cutting wood in front of their house in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A house damaged by a landslide is seen on Bakinskaya Street in Sochi October 5, 2013. The house at the top of the sloping Bakinskaya Street was damaged in 2010, trapping its inhabitants, who had to be rescued by emergency services, neighbour Tatiana...more
A house damaged by a landslide is seen on Bakinskaya Street in Sochi October 5, 2013. The house at the top of the sloping Bakinskaya Street was damaged in 2010, trapping its inhabitants, who had to be rescued by emergency services, neighbour Tatiana Skiba, said in an interview. Skiba blames the landslide on a dump further up the hill that is used by a construction company, involved in Sochi's pre-Olympic Games building boom. She says the city authorities deny any connection between the landslide and the dump. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Resident of Ternovaya Street Irina Borochkova sits outside a container that serves as her home after her house was severely damaged by a landslide in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Resident of Ternovaya Street Irina Borochkova sits outside a container that serves as her home after her house was severely damaged by a landslide in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Furniture in the kitchen of Tatiana Skiba stands at a crooked angle after a landslide damaged her house on Bakinskaya Street in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Furniture in the kitchen of Tatiana Skiba stands at a crooked angle after a landslide damaged her house on Bakinskaya Street in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A crack runs along the wall of Tatiana Skiba's bedroom after a landslide damaged her house on Bakinskaya Street in Sochi, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A crack runs along the wall of Tatiana Skiba's bedroom after a landslide damaged her house on Bakinskaya Street in Sochi, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tatiana Skiba sits between her two houses, both damaged by a landslide on Bakinskaya Street in Sochi, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tatiana Skiba sits between her two houses, both damaged by a landslide on Bakinskaya Street in Sochi, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alexei Kravets rummages through belongings he saved from his house after being forcibly evicted in the course of construction work ahead of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, October 6, 2013. Kravets battled eviction for over a year until he was...more
Alexei Kravets rummages through belongings he saved from his house after being forcibly evicted in the course of construction work ahead of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, October 6, 2013. Kravets battled eviction for over a year until he was forcibly evicted, his belongings thrown into the street and his house demolished in 2012, he said in an interview. He has not received compensation, he said, adding he has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to consider his case. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alexei Kravets leaves the trailer where he keeps belongings he saved from destruction after being forcibly evicted from his home in Sochi, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alexei Kravets leaves the trailer where he keeps belongings he saved from destruction after being forcibly evicted from his home in Sochi, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alexei Kravets poses at the site of his property, holding dishes he saved from among his belongings after being forcibly evicted in Sochi, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alexei Kravets poses at the site of his property, holding dishes he saved from among his belongings after being forcibly evicted in Sochi, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Andrey Martynov sits on a stool, one of his few remaining pieces of furniture, as he poses for a picture near the site of his former property that now lies within the boundaries of the Olympic Park in Sochi, October 5, 2013. Martynov was granted...more
Andrey Martynov sits on a stool, one of his few remaining pieces of furniture, as he poses for a picture near the site of his former property that now lies within the boundaries of the Olympic Park in Sochi, October 5, 2013. Martynov was granted temporary shelter at a Soviet era tourist hostel, where he shares an eight square-meter room with his wife. Martynov says he was first deprived of his land by a real estate agent who cheated him with fake land-survey documents. During litigation, he ultimately lost his property to the state corporation responsible for building the Olympic Village in Sochi's Adler district. He said he has not received any compensation for his loss and city authorities deny registration at the hostel, rendering him legally homeless. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Andrey Martynov overlooks the courtyard of the former Soviet tourist hostel that serves as his temporary home after he lost his property during Olympic construction in Sochi, October 5, 2013.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Andrey Martynov overlooks the courtyard of the former Soviet tourist hostel that serves as his temporary home after he lost his property during Olympic construction in Sochi, October 5, 2013.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks past an illegal housing development in Sochi, October 7, 2013. In the shadow of official competition venues and hotels that are being built for the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, scores of illegal construction sites for apartments have sprung...more
A man walks past an illegal housing development in Sochi, October 7, 2013. In the shadow of official competition venues and hotels that are being built for the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, scores of illegal construction sites for apartments have sprung up all over the city, adding to the huge amount of building work already taking place there. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers remove a window in an illegal housing development in Sochi, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers remove a window in an illegal housing development in Sochi, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The window of an illegal housing development overlooks the Olympic Park in Sochi, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The window of an illegal housing development overlooks the Olympic Park in Sochi, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A worker watches an excavator demolishes an illegal housing development in Sochi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A worker watches an excavator demolishes an illegal housing development in Sochi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Construction waste piles up in the countryside near Ternovaya Street in Sochi, October 7, 2013. Since the erection of pylons on the hill above their houses, which carry power lines supplying Olympic venues, the hillside has been gradually giving way,...more
Construction waste piles up in the countryside near Ternovaya Street in Sochi, October 7, 2013. Since the erection of pylons on the hill above their houses, which carry power lines supplying Olympic venues, the hillside has been gradually giving way, triggering landslides that have destroyed orchards and damaged buildings, rendering some of them uninhabitable, Ternovaya Street residents say. The Adler regional court dismissed the residents' request for compensation in 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows a stone quarry above the village of Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. The quarry, one of two above the village, is located in a nature reserve and illegally used for the disposal of waste, local ecologists say,...more
A general view shows a stone quarry above the village of Akhshtyr, a district of Sochi, October 13, 2013. The quarry, one of two above the village, is located in a nature reserve and illegally used for the disposal of waste, local ecologists say, warning of the danger this poses to underground fresh water deposits in the area. Residents of Akhshtyr say their wells have gone dry since the construction of railway and highway tunnels and the excavation of a stone quarry near the village, which produces gravel for the construction of Sochi 2014 Winter Games venues. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks past new apartment high-rises in the formerly low-scale district of Golubye Dali in Sochi, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks past new apartment high-rises in the formerly low-scale district of Golubye Dali in Sochi, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A birds-eye view shows the recently completed neighbourhood of Nekrasovka bordering the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Park in Sochi, October 10, 2013. The residents of Nekrasovka were resettled from Imeretinskaya Bay, a former Old Believer settlement...more
A birds-eye view shows the recently completed neighbourhood of Nekrasovka bordering the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Park in Sochi, October 10, 2013. The residents of Nekrasovka were resettled from Imeretinskaya Bay, a former Old Believer settlement that had to make way for the coastal cluster of the Olympic Park. All that remains of the historic home of the adherents of this purist Orthodox faction is a graveyard that is now sandwiched between Olympic venues. The Old Believers and other residents of Imeretinskaya received single detached houses, varying in size according to the amount of land they used to own. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Sex, lives and political wives
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife is the latest woman to stand by her husband as he is embroiled in scandal.
Proof of life
Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on social media sites so that loved ones know they are alive.
Indigenous games
Some 48 Brazilian indigenous tribes present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the...
How to build a castle
The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed...
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.