Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa is shown stuck in a chimney in this handout photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and released to Reuters October 20, 2014. Nunez-Figueroa tried to sneak into a house through the chimney, got stuck and had to be rescued by fire-fighters, who used dish soap to help extricate the soot-covered intruder, authorities said. Local media reports say the woman, identified by police as Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa, 30, tried on Sunday to enter the Los Angeles-area house of a man who said he met her online, and that when she got stuck she started screaming for help. Nunez-Figueroa was later arrested for illegal entry and providing false information to a police officer, which involved her misrepresenting her identity, said Ventura County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Don Aguilar. REUTERS/Ventura County Sheriff Department/Handout via Reuters

