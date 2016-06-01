Edition:
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
FUZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
FUZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Rescuers save a man with equipment as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
WENZHOU, China
Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014

Rescue workers try to help a driver out of his car, after the vehicle was stuck over an alley in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 4, 2014. The car rolled off the edge of a road after the driver was late to brake, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
CHONGQING, China
Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014

Pigs are seen trapped in a partially submerged pig pen after heavy rainfall hit Youyang county of Chongqing municipality, China, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
WUHAN, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016

Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Handout .
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014

Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa is shown stuck in a chimney in this handout photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and released to Reuters October 20, 2014. Nunez-Figueroa tried to sneak into a house through the chimney, got stuck and had to be rescued by fire-fighters, who used dish soap to help extricate the soot-covered intruder, authorities said. Local media reports say the woman, identified by police as Genoveva...more

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
YONGJIA, China
Reuters / Friday, July 11, 2014

A three-year-old boy, stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine, hooks the pinky of a firefighter during a rescue operation in Yongjia county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 10, 2014. Firefighters successfully rescued the boy, who got stuck while playing inside the washing machine, by tearing apart the machine and cutting the cylinder open, local media reported. The boy did not sustain any injuries, the report added....more

Photographer
Handout .
Location
EAST BAKERSFIELD, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014

A puppy is shown with his head stuck in the middle of a car tire rim in East Bakerfield, California, June 20, 2014. The wheel and puppy were brought into the fire station by a local resident. Fire fighters used vegetable oil to free the puppy, who was otherwise unhurt. REUTERS/James C. Dowell/Kern County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Athar Hussain
Location
KARACHI, Pakistan
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2009

People try to rescue Russian base jumper Valery Rozov after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building during a 29 storey-high (116 m) base jump, in attempt to express his solidarity with Pakistan for fighting against the Islamist militancy, from a building in Karachi, Pakistan, November 1, 2009. Rozov was forced to give up after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building due to strong winds, according to local media....more

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
TIANJIN, China
Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014

Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, China, June 17, 2014. Liu and Jia held up an elderly who fell out her window and was stuck on a rack of an air-conditioner for five minutes, as another man Yang Ming held on to the woman with a rope from inside the room while waiting for firefighters to rescue. REUTERS/China Daily

Photographer
Sukree Sukplang
Location
Bangkok, Thailand - Kingdom of
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

Thai veterinarians carry a stray dog with a plastic container stuck on its head in Bangkok, Thailand, November 7, 2001. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan
Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2009

An Afghan child stuck in a hole in the wall cries in Arghandab district Kandahar province October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Photographer
Carlf Zhang
Location
LUOYANG, China
Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Firefighters use an expanding machine to rescue a dog, which got its head stuck in a fence, at Luoyang, Henan province, China, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
ROME, Italy
Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2008

Rescuers look at a boat stuck in the arch of Sant'Angelo bridge on the Tiber river in downtown Rome December 12, 2008, after days of rain and thunderstorms. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Handout .
Location
THURMONT, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015

A black bear is pictured with its head stuck in a milk can near Thurmont, Maryland, November 16, 2015. Maryland Department of Natural Resource workers tranquilized the bear before using an electric handsaw to cut the milk can off. The bear recovered consciousness and walked off unharmed. REUTERS/Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
JINHUA, China
Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2013

Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
CANGNAN, China
Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2012

Firefighters and local farmers pull with ropes to rescue a buffalo that fell into a dried-up well in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Photographer
Handout .
Location
OXFORD, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014

A skunk with a beer can stuck on its head is seen in Oxford, Ohio September 14, 2014. The skunk was found near a college fraternity house and an animal control officer was able to free the skunk without getting sprayed, according to Oxford police. REUTERS/Oxford Police Department/Matt Hatfield/Handout

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
GUILIN, China
Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015

People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
LEQING, China
Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014

Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhejiang province, China, April 25, 2014. Seven local firefighters successfully rescued the 300 kg (661 lbs) pig, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Photographer
Arko Datta
Location
MUMBAI, India
Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2007

The fuselage of a Boeing 737 is parked on a road in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2007. The trailer carrying the fuselage got stuck on the narrow road in Mumbai while being taken to New Delhi. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
SALOME, France
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2011

People watch as a diver with the French fire brigade rescues a cow that was trapped in a river after it slipped from its banks in Salome, northern France, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Utpal Baruah
Location
GUWAHATI, India
Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2013

A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

