Student fury in London
Police follow a student protest march in the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. British police arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on Wednesday in the latest display of anger against the Conservative-led government's austerity measures. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police follow a student protest march in the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. British police arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on Wednesday in the latest display of anger against the Conservative-led government's austerity measures. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A protester wears the hat of a police officer which had been knocked off, during a demonstration by student marchers in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A protester wears the hat of a police officer which had been knocked off, during a demonstration by student marchers in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A protester looks up during a student demonstration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A protester looks up during a student demonstration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Policemen are seen through a poster of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron during a student protest against the increase in tuition fees in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Policemen are seen through a poster of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron during a student protest against the increase in tuition fees in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A protester wears a mask of Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A protester wears a mask of Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Office workers look out at police officers on horseback during a student demosntration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Office workers look out at police officers on horseback during a student demosntration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man watches from an office building on Fleet Street as student protesters pass by in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man watches from an office building on Fleet Street as student protesters pass by in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A police officer reacts after having paint thrown at him in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A police officer reacts after having paint thrown at him in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police officers remove tents after demonstrators erected them in trafalgar Square in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Police officers remove tents after demonstrators erected them in trafalgar Square in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning