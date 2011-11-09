Edition:
United Kingdom

Student fury in London

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Police follow a student protest march in the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. British police arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on Wednesday in the latest display of anger against the Conservative-led government's austerity measures. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Police follow a student protest march in the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. British police arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on Wednesday in the latest display of anger against the Conservative-led government's austerity measures. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
1 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A protester wears the hat of a police officer which had been knocked off, during a demonstration by student marchers in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A protester wears the hat of a police officer which had been knocked off, during a demonstration by student marchers in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
4 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A protester looks up during a student demonstration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A protester looks up during a student demonstration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Policemen are seen through a poster of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron during a student protest against the increase in tuition fees in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Policemen are seen through a poster of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron during a student protest against the increase in tuition fees in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
7 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A protester wears a mask of Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A protester wears a mask of Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
9 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
10 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
12 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Office workers look out at police officers on horseback during a student demosntration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Office workers look out at police officers on horseback during a student demosntration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A man watches from an office building on Fleet Street as student protesters pass by in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A man watches from an office building on Fleet Street as student protesters pass by in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A police officer reacts after having paint thrown at him in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A police officer reacts after having paint thrown at him in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
16 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
17 / 18
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Police officers remove tents after demonstrators erected them in trafalgar Square in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Police officers remove tents after demonstrators erected them in trafalgar Square in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
18 / 18

Student fury in London

Student fury in London Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Eyes on 2012

Eyes on 2012
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »