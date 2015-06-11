Student protests in Chile
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman looks on during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A jet of water hits a street sign carried by a demonstrator as they clash with riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A policeman helps an injured collegue during a clash with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A riot policeman uses a shield as he clashes with a demonstrator during a demonstration march to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Aliosha Marquez
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration march to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester waves a Chilean flag in front of a riot police vehicle as it releases a jet of water during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator carries a street sign in front of riot policemen as they clash during a demonstration march to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A student throws stones as a police vehicle aims a jet of water to disperse students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A policeman lies on the ground during clashes with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A student clashes with a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Students clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A protester is carried by riot policemen as he is detained during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Students run as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Students jump over barricades during a protest against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A student sits with his hands up on the street as a police water cannon sprays water during a protest against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A student plays with a ball on the street in front of riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
