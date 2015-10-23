Edition:
Students protest fees in South Africa

Protesters push a portable loo before burning it during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. South African police fired stun grenades at students who lit fires outside President Jacob Zuma's offices following a week of protests, the first signs of the post-apartheid 'Born Free' generation flexing its muscle. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A protester falls after poking police officers with a pole during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrators gesture at a photographer during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A demonstrator gestures in front of a burning portaloo during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A demonstrator looks through a fence during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. S REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students sit in protest during a mass demonstration on the steps of Jameson Hall at the University of Cape Town, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

A student reacts during their confrontation with security guards as they protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the (UJ) University of Johannesburg, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A security guard is comforted by his colleague after he was hit by a stone during a student protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the (UJ) University of Johannesburg, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Protesters chant slogans as they burn portaloos during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student reacts during their confrontation with security guards as they protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the (UJ) University of Johannesburg, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police clash with students outside South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Students throw stones during a confrontation with security guards as they protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the (UJ) University of Johannesburg October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A demonstrator hangs on to a police water cannon during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police clash with students outside South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Protesters gather during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

