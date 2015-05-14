Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 14, 2015 | 11:36pm BST

Students shot at protest march

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The student died on the way to hospital, according to local media. REUTERS/Pablo Vanni

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The student died on the way...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The student died on the way to hospital, according to local media. REUTERS/Pablo Vanni
Close
1 / 8
Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The two local university students, aged 18 and 25, were apparently killed by an irate householder as they sprayed graffiti on the wall of his building, media reported, citing police as saying the shooter had been arrested. REUTERS/Pablo Vanni

Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The two local university students, aged 18 and 25, were apparently killed by an irate...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The two local university students, aged 18 and 25, were apparently killed by an irate householder as they sprayed graffiti on the wall of his building, media reported, citing police as saying the shooter had been arrested. REUTERS/Pablo Vanni
Close
2 / 8
A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The man, whose identity has not been released, was later detained by the police. REUTERS/Francisco Vicencio

A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The man, whose identity has not been...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The man, whose identity has not been released, was later detained by the police. REUTERS/Francisco Vicencio
Close
3 / 8
A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
4 / 8
A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
5 / 8
A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christel Andler

A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christel Andler

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christel Andler
Close
6 / 8
Protesters push a barrier during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado

Protesters push a barrier during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Protesters push a barrier during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado
Close
7 / 8
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Kurds take on Islamic State

Kurds take on Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Kurds take on Islamic State

Kurds take on Islamic State

Kurdish forces retake areas on the Syria-Turkey border, in the ongoing battle against Islamic State.

14 May 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 May 2015
Picking up the pieces in Nepal

Picking up the pieces in Nepal

Earthquake survivors turn to rebuilding their homes and their lives.

14 May 2015
Philadelphia train derailment

Philadelphia train derailment

An Amtrak passenger train with more than 200 passengers on board derails in north Philadelphia.

14 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures