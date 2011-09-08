Edition:
United Kingdom

Students vs. the state

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students run away from tear gas released by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students run away from tear gas released by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
1 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A student is arrested by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

A student is arrested by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
2 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A demonstrator throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a students' rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

A demonstrator throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a students' rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
3 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students run away from mountain riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students run away from mountain riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
4 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A photography student shows her document from a riot police vehicle after being arrested during a rally at Santiago city as students are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

A photography student shows her document from a riot police vehicle after being arrested during a rally at Santiago city as students are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
5 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students are hit by a jet of water released from a riot policemen vehicle during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students are hit by a jet of water released from a riot policemen vehicle during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
6 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
7 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A hooded student jumps to avoid a water cannon from the riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, September 09, 2011

A hooded student jumps to avoid a water cannon from the riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
8 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A student is helped after being hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

A student is helped after being hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
9 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students Johana Choapa (L) and Maura Roque rest as they hold a 50-day hunger strike at a secondary school in Santiago city, protesting against the government's public state education system September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students Johana Choapa (L) and Maura Roque rest as they hold a 50-day hunger strike at a secondary school in Santiago city, protesting against the government's public state education system September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
10 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students in body paint shout slogans against Chile's government as part of a rally to demand changes to the public state education system in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students in body paint shout slogans against Chile's government as part of a rally to demand changes to the public state education system in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
11 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students are hit by a jet of water from a riot police vehicle during a students' rally to demand Chile's government make changes to the public state education system in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students are hit by a jet of water from a riot police vehicle during a students' rally to demand Chile's government make changes to the public state education system in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
12 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot policemen try to detain demonstrators during a rally to demand Chile's government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot policemen try to detain demonstrators during a rally to demand Chile's government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
13 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

An ear ring in the shape of a peace sign is seen as couples kiss during a rally known as a "Kissing marathon for education" to demand for changes in the public state education system during a protest against the government in Santiago city September 1 , 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, September 09, 2011

An ear ring in the shape of a peace sign is seen as couples kiss during a rally known as a "Kissing marathon for education" to demand for changes in the public state education system during a protest against the government in Santiago city September 1 , 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
14 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students gesture as they walk down the stairs during an occupation of the Chile's Education Ministry at Santiago, August 31, 2011, to demand changes in the public state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students gesture as they walk down the stairs during an occupation of the Chile's Education Ministry at Santiago, August 31, 2011, to demand changes in the public state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
15 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students deliver a news conference during an occupation of the Chile's Education Ministry at Santiago August 31, 2011, to demand changes in the public state education system. The banner reads, "Popular Assembly". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students deliver a news conference during an occupation of the Chile's Education Ministry at Santiago August 31, 2011, to demand changes in the public state education system. The banner reads, "Popular Assembly". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
16 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A student gestures at riot police spraying water to them outside the Congress building during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, September 09, 2011

A student gestures at riot police spraying water to them outside the Congress building during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
17 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students scuffle with riot police outside the Congress building during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students scuffle with riot police outside the Congress building during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
18 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

High school students of Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso lie on the ground on the second day of their hunger strike in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 30, 2011. The five students, who do not want to be identified, are holding the hunger strike to demand for changes in public state education system, according to local media. The poster reads: "The diet of death", followed by a local...more

Friday, September 09, 2011

High school students of Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso lie on the ground on the second day of their hunger strike in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 30, 2011. The five students, who do not want to be identified, are holding the hunger strike to demand for changes in public state education system, according to local media. The poster reads: "The diet of death", followed by a local expression not to be materialistic. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
19 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Demonstrators run around the La Moneda Government Palace during a rally in downtown Santiago August 27, 2011. The words on the flag read: "We have nothing to celebrate, the fight continues". REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Friday, September 09, 2011

Demonstrators run around the La Moneda Government Palace during a rally in downtown Santiago August 27, 2011. The words on the flag read: "We have nothing to celebrate, the fight continues". REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
20 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot police detain a student during a rally in support of Manuel Gutierrez in downtown Santiago August 26, 2011. Gutierrez, a 16-year-old Chilean teenager, died early on Friday after he was shot the previous day in huge protests in the capital against unpopular Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, the first death in months of social unrest. Local media said Gutierrez' brother blamed police for firing the shots during the incident....more

Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot police detain a student during a rally in support of Manuel Gutierrez in downtown Santiago August 26, 2011. Gutierrez, a 16-year-old Chilean teenager, died early on Friday after he was shot the previous day in huge protests in the capital against unpopular Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, the first death in months of social unrest. Local media said Gutierrez' brother blamed police for firing the shots during the incident. Police denied officers were to blame, saying they had not used firearms. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
21 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

An injured protester is seen after being struck by a vehicle during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

An injured protester is seen after being struck by a vehicle during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
22 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A demonstrator runs away from riot policemen as they fall during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Friday, September 09, 2011

A demonstrator runs away from riot policemen as they fall during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
23 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot policemen remove barricades placed by students on a main street during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot policemen remove barricades placed by students on a main street during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
24 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Demonstrators block a main street with barricades during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, September 09, 2011

Demonstrators block a main street with barricades during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
25 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A man walks past dolls depicting student suicides, hanging from a bridge near the architecture faculty of Catolica University, during a rally demanding changes in the public state education system, at Santiago August 22, 2011. The sign (R) reads: "30 million pesos ($63,829) less". REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

A man walks past dolls depicting student suicides, hanging from a bridge near the architecture faculty of Catolica University, during a rally demanding changes in the public state education system, at Santiago August 22, 2011. The sign (R) reads: "30 million pesos ($63,829) less". REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
26 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A general view shows students and citizens as they gather during a rally to demand changes in the public state education system, inside O'Higgins Park at Santiago August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Friday, September 09, 2011

A general view shows students and citizens as they gather during a rally to demand changes in the public state education system, inside O'Higgins Park at Santiago August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
27 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot policemen use a water cannon on a student protester during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, September 09, 2011

Riot policemen use a water cannon on a student protester during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
28 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A student gestures during a rally to demand changes to the state education system in Santiago August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, September 09, 2011

A student gestures during a rally to demand changes to the state education system in Santiago August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
29 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A demonstrator lights candles during a student rally to demand changes in the public state education system, in front of the government palace in Santiago August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, September 09, 2011

A demonstrator lights candles during a student rally to demand changes in the public state education system, in front of the government palace in Santiago August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
30 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students throw stones at a riot police vehicle, which was set alight by a molotov cocktail, during an anti-government rally to demand changes in the public state education system, in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, Chile August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students throw stones at a riot police vehicle, which was set alight by a molotov cocktail, during an anti-government rally to demand changes in the public state education system, in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, Chile August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
31 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students take part in a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students take part in a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
32 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A demonstrator prepare to throws a tear gas canister during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Friday, September 09, 2011

A demonstrator prepare to throws a tear gas canister during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
33 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Chilean filmmaker Ignacio Ruiz is seen after being detained during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. Ruiz claims he was arrested while filming the clashes between police and demonstrators. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

Chilean filmmaker Ignacio Ruiz is seen after being detained during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. Ruiz claims he was arrested while filming the clashes between police and demonstrators. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
34 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students march through a street during a rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students march through a street during a rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
35 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students are hit by a police water cannon during a rally in downtown Santiago May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students are hit by a police water cannon during a rally in downtown Santiago May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
36 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Students of the Higher Institute of Commerce No. 2, (INSUCO) sit in support of other students in their school on their hunger strike, in Santiago, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 09, 2011

Students of the Higher Institute of Commerce No. 2, (INSUCO) sit in support of other students in their school on their hunger strike, in Santiago, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
37 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

An overturned car is seen on fire during a protest against the government in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, September 09, 2011

An overturned car is seen on fire during a protest against the government in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
38 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

A riot policemen tries to hit a student during a protest against the government in Santiago city, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Friday, September 09, 2011

A riot policemen tries to hit a student during a protest against the government in Santiago city, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
39 / 40
Friday, September 09, 2011

Demonstrators carry a mock coffin that reads "Popular Education" during a rally in Santiago city, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, September 09, 2011

Demonstrators carry a mock coffin that reads "Popular Education" during a rally in Santiago city, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
40 / 40

Students vs. the state

Students vs. the state Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Learn to swim

Learn to swim
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »