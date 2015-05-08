Edition:
Sturgeon's Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, reacts surrounded by candidates and supporters at a counting centre in Glasgow, Scotland, May 8, 2015. The extraordinary scale of the nationalist landslide victory reopened the question of the future of the United Kingdom less than a year after Scots voted in a referendum to remain inside it. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, reacts surrounded by candidates and supporters at a counting centre in Glasgow, Scotland, May 8, 2015. The extraordinary scale of the nationalist landslide victory reopened the question of the future of the United Kingdom less than a year after Scots voted in a referendum to remain inside it. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Supporters of The Scottish National Party react at a counting centre in Aberdeen, Scotland, May 8, 2015. Scotland will send just three representatives of traditional British parties to the UK parliament in London and its dominant nationalists will be locked out of the British cabinet, arguments separatists could use to seek a new vote to leave. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Supporters of The Scottish National Party react at a counting centre in Aberdeen, Scotland, May 8, 2015. Scotland will send just three representatives of traditional British parties to the UK parliament in London and its dominant nationalists will be locked out of the British cabinet, arguments separatists could use to seek a new vote to leave. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, walks through Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, walks through Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, waves after voting in Broomhouse, Scotland, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, waves after voting in Broomhouse, Scotland, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Nicola Sturgeon (R), leader of the Scottish National Party, poses for pictures in play house during an election visit to the ABC Nursery in Livingston, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon (R), leader of the Scottish National Party, poses for pictures in play house during an election visit to the ABC Nursery in Livingston, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R), the leader of the Scottish National Party, poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R), the leader of the Scottish National Party, poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph on a carousel during a campaign visit to a theme park in Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph on a carousel during a campaign visit to a theme park in Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, visits Jump Gymnastics community club in Cumbernauld during a campaign event, Scotland, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, visits Jump Gymnastics community club in Cumbernauld during a campaign event, Scotland, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball watched by Patrick McVey and Kara Morris at the Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball watched by Patrick McVey and Kara Morris at the Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, walks the beam during a campaign event at Jump Gymnastics community club in Cumbernauld, Scotland, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, walks the beam during a campaign event at Jump Gymnastics community club in Cumbernauld, Scotland, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, eats a strawberry tart in a bakery during an election visit to Kirkcaldy in Scotland, Britain May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, eats a strawberry tart in a bakery during an election visit to Kirkcaldy in Scotland, Britain May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon (c) campaigns in Largs, Scotland, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon (c) campaigns in Largs, Scotland, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Scottish National Party election poster featuring leader Nicola Sturgeon is papered over in the Govan area of Glasgow in Scotland, Britain May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Scottish National Party election poster featuring leader Nicola Sturgeon is papered over in the Govan area of Glasgow in Scotland, Britain May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph outside Nardini's ice cream parlour and cafe, Largs, Scotland, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph outside Nardini's ice cream parlour and cafe, Largs, Scotland, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph at a candy floss stall during a campaign visit to a theme park in Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph at a candy floss stall during a campaign visit to a theme park in Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, walks through the crowds while campaigning in Inverness, Scotland, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, walks through the crowds while campaigning in Inverness, Scotland, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie with supporters during a campaign visit to a theme Park, Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie with supporters during a campaign visit to a theme Park, Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, departs by helicopter from Prestonfield House in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, departs by helicopter from Prestonfield House in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon casts a shadow on to a backboard as she addresses the Scottish Trade Union Congress during a campaign visit to in Ayr, Scotland, April21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon casts a shadow on to a backboard as she addresses the Scottish Trade Union Congress during a campaign visit to in Ayr, Scotland, April21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
