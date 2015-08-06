Sturgis motorcycle rally
Ronnie Redneck, of New York City, New York, revs his engine during the Sundance Burnouts hosted by The Dime Horseshoe Bar in Sundance, Wyoming, August 5, 2015. The burnouts are a popular destination for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally participants. This...more
A motorcyclist cruises past Devils Tower National Monument outside of Sundance, Wyoming, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Tyler Gearhart (L) sprays burnout participants with water during the Sundance Burnouts hosted by The Dime Horseshoe Bar in Sundance, Wyoming, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Cliff Kling directs traffic at the entrance of the Stone House Saloon outside of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Daniel Shorts, of Rhode Island, signs his name on a wall at the Stone House Saloon outside of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Bikes and rallygoers fill Main Street during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
The Hellfighters Christian motorcycle club which provides ministry and worship services to rallygoers at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is pictured in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Mike Shannon, of Bloomington, Minnesota, watches the traffic roll through downtown while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Dave Johnson, of Michigan, takes a break on his bike parked on Main Street while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Rallygoers check out the sites along Main Street while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Laurel Rogers (L), with her dog Savior, and Terry Rogers, with his dog Blue, get their canine companions secure before getting back on their motorcycle while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4,...more
Gina Simone (L), and Scott Cummings, of Oregon, embrace while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Chantel Sydnor participates in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Kim Morgan (L), and Don Nelson, both of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have a drink at the Moonshine Gulch Saloon in Rochford, South Dakota, while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina...more
M.J. Gunderson (C), follows his 4-year-old daughter Fynn Petri-Gunderson, both of New Town, North Dakota, as she rides a toy motorcycle during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
An unidentified man hands out bibles while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota on August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the...more
Bikers walk along Main Street in downtown Custer while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Veronique Joking, Michelle Hansen, and Karlene Wald, all of Minnesota, take a break along the side of a highway outside of Hill City, South Dakota, during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Bikers cruise along Main Street in downtown Custer while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Dog Silver, Deb Kenobbie, of Iowa, and Roger Kenobbie, of Kimball, South Dakota, watch bike traffic along Main Street in downtown Custer, South Dakota as bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina...more
Mitch McLain, dressed as General George Custer, greets bikers entering downtown Custer during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Custer State Park assistant buffalo herd manager Doug Cox monitored motorcycle traffic from horseback during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Local Charles Boyles watches the traffic along Main Street in downtown Custer with his dog Buddy during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Tom Cuba, left, of Kearny, New Jersey, and Dan Devoe, of Queen Creek, Arizona, watch traffic along Main Street in downtown Custer while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Touring bikers take photos of buffalo calves during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Carlos Delosantos (L), Greg Delosantos, and Eliana Delosantos, cousins visiting the Black Hills from Texas and New Mexico, play at their campground outside Custer during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on August 3, 2015....more
Janet Nuckles (L), and husband Les Nuckles portray local historic figures Fanny and Valentine McGillycuddy as they greet bikers entering downtown Custer during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kristina...more
Revellers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally at The Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from...more
