" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Style file

Thursday, September 01, 2011

U.S. pop star and director Madonna, poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 01, 2011

U.S. pop star and director Madonna, poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Machan Express Coffee bar in the center of Birmingham, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Jones/Pool

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Machan Express Coffee bar in the center of Birmingham, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Jones/Pool

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, September 01, 2011

TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Lead singer Lovefoxxx of the band Cansei de Ser Sexy performs on stage during their concert at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Lead singer Lovefoxxx of the band Cansei de Ser Sexy performs on stage during their concert at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at a special screening of her new film "Colombiana" in Los Angeles, California August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at a special screening of her new film "Colombiana" in Los Angeles, California August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Director and cast member Vera Farmiga poses for a portrait while promoting her upcoming movie "Higher Ground" in Los Angeles August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Director and cast member Vera Farmiga poses for a portrait while promoting her upcoming movie "Higher Ground" in Los Angeles August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Slavica Radic (L), former wife of Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and her daughter Tamara (C) leave a hotel in downtown Rome, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Slavica Radic (L), former wife of Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and her daughter Tamara (C) leave a hotel in downtown Rome, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Kelly Osbourne poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Kelly Osbourne poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (R) and Miss Great Britain Chloe-Beth Morgan pose for a photograph as they visit the Jockey Club horse race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (R) and Miss Great Britain Chloe-Beth Morgan pose for a photograph as they visit the Jockey Club horse race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Katy Perry poses for photographers after winning video of the year for "Firework", Best Collaboration, and Best Special Effects at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Katy Perry poses for photographers after winning video of the year for "Firework", Best Collaboration, and Best Special Effects at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

TV personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, September 01, 2011

TV personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Christina Milian poses at the 11th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Pantages theatre in Los Angeles August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Christina Milian poses at the 11th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Pantages theatre in Los Angeles August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Singer Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Evan Rachel Wood poses during a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Evan Rachel Wood poses during a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Sofia Vergara attends the ceremony for the unveiling of actor Ed O'Neill's star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Sofia Vergara attends the ceremony for the unveiling of actor Ed O'Neill's star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Italian actress Vittoria Puccini poses for photographers in Venice August 30, 2011. The 68th Venice Film Festival will take place from August 31 to September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Italian actress Vittoria Puccini poses for photographers in Venice August 30, 2011. The 68th Venice Film Festival will take place from August 31 to September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives on the "The Ides of March" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives on the "The Ides of March" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
20 / 20

Style file

Style file Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Celebrity birthdays in September

Celebrity birthdays in September
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »