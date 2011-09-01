Style file
U.S. pop star and director Madonna, poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
U.S. pop star and director Madonna, poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Machan Express Coffee bar in the center of Birmingham, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Jones/Pool
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Machan Express Coffee bar in the center of Birmingham, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Jones/Pool
Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lead singer Lovefoxxx of the band Cansei de Ser Sexy performs on stage during their concert at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lead singer Lovefoxxx of the band Cansei de Ser Sexy performs on stage during their concert at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at a special screening of her new film "Colombiana" in Los Angeles, California August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at a special screening of her new film "Colombiana" in Los Angeles, California August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Director and cast member Vera Farmiga poses for a portrait while promoting her upcoming movie "Higher Ground" in Los Angeles August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director and cast member Vera Farmiga poses for a portrait while promoting her upcoming movie "Higher Ground" in Los Angeles August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Slavica Radic (L), former wife of Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and her daughter Tamara (C) leave a hotel in downtown Rome, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Slavica Radic (L), former wife of Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and her daughter Tamara (C) leave a hotel in downtown Rome, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Kelly Osbourne poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelly Osbourne poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (R) and Miss Great Britain Chloe-Beth Morgan pose for a photograph as they visit the Jockey Club horse race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (R) and Miss Great Britain Chloe-Beth Morgan pose for a photograph as they visit the Jockey Club horse race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Singer Katy Perry poses for photographers after winning video of the year for "Firework", Best Collaboration, and Best Special Effects at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Katy Perry poses for photographers after winning video of the year for "Firework", Best Collaboration, and Best Special Effects at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Singer Christina Milian poses at the 11th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Pantages theatre in Los Angeles August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Christina Milian poses at the 11th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Pantages theatre in Los Angeles August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Evan Rachel Wood poses during a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Evan Rachel Wood poses during a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Sofia Vergara attends the ceremony for the unveiling of actor Ed O'Neill's star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sofia Vergara attends the ceremony for the unveiling of actor Ed O'Neill's star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Italian actress Vittoria Puccini poses for photographers in Venice August 30, 2011. The 68th Venice Film Festival will take place from August 31 to September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian actress Vittoria Puccini poses for photographers in Venice August 30, 2011. The 68th Venice Film Festival will take place from August 31 to September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives on the "The Ides of March" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives on the "The Ides of March" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo