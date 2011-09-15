Edition:
United Kingdom

Style file

Thursday, September 15, 2011

George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Thursday, September 15, 2011

George Schrhamm walks outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Keira Knightley holds a cuddly toy given to her by Viggo Mortensen as she arrives at a photocall for their film "A Dangerous Method" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Keira Knightley holds a cuddly toy given to her by Viggo Mortensen as she arrives at a photocall for their film "A Dangerous Method" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Contagion" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Contagion" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actor Analeigh Tipton arrives for the premiere of the movie "Damsels in Distress" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actor Analeigh Tipton arrives for the premiere of the movie "Damsels in Distress" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Cast member Olivia Wilde poses at the gala presentation for the film "Butter" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Cast member Olivia Wilde poses at the gala presentation for the film "Butter" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Jessica Chastain of the U.S. poses for photographers on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Jessica Chastain of the U.S. poses for photographers on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

A model poses for a photograph at the end of the Elite Model Look Nigeria 2011 fashion show in commercial hub Lagos September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Thursday, September 15, 2011

A model poses for a photograph at the end of the Elite Model Look Nigeria 2011 fashion show in commercial hub Lagos September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Model Keshia Waldron is photographed at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. Held biannually, New York Fashion Week features designers from all over the world displaying their creations on the runways. The event also draws its own share of personalities, fashionistas, and those who come just to be seen on the scene. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Model Keshia Waldron is photographed at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. Held biannually, New York Fashion Week features designers from all over the world displaying their creations on the runways. The event also draws its own share of personalities, fashionistas, and those who come just to be seen on the scene. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Madeline Carroll arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Madeline Carroll arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

French actress Elisa Sednaoui arrives on the red carpet during the 37th American film festival of Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Thursday, September 15, 2011

French actress Elisa Sednaoui arrives on the red carpet during the 37th American film festival of Deauville September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Judge and hostess Heidi Klum poses at the Project Runway 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Judge and hostess Heidi Klum poses at the Project Runway 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Sarah Gadon poses at the gala presentation for the film 'A Dangerous Method ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Sarah Gadon poses at the gala presentation for the film 'A Dangerous Method ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Cast member Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Deep Blue Sea" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Cast member Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Deep Blue Sea" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Singer Fergie sings the national anthem before the start of the NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Singer Fergie sings the national anthem before the start of the NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Australian actress Naomi Watts poses for a photocall during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Australian actress Naomi Watts poses for a photocall during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Filmmaker Sarah Sofie is photographed at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. Held biannually, New York Fashion Week features designers from all over the world displaying their creations on the runways. The event also draws its own share of personalities, fashionistas, and those who come just to be seen on the scene. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Filmmaker Sarah Sofie is photographed at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. Held biannually, New York Fashion Week features designers from all over the world displaying their creations on the runways. The event also draws its own share of personalities, fashionistas, and those who come just to be seen on the scene. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Cast member Abbie Cornish arrives for the premiere of the film "W.E." at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Cast member Abbie Cornish arrives for the premiere of the film "W.E." at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
20 / 20

Style file

Style file Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Scarlett Johansson in the spotlight

Scarlett Johansson in the spotlight
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »