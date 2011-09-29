Style file
Fashion blogger Julia Lang poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
First lady Michelle Obama laughs as she boards Air Force One in Washington to accompany President Barack Obama to New York September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model presents a creation by French designer Guillaume Henry for Carven as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Beyonce speaks during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Allison Sarofim attends the world premiere of "Ocean's Kingdom" during the New York City Ballet's 2011 Fall Gala in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Liv Tyler attends the world premiere of "Ocean's Kingdom" during the New York City Ballet's 2011 Fall Gala in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Director Julie Delpy shields her eyes from the sun during a photocall to promote the French feature film "Le Skylab" on the fifth day of the 59th San Sebastian Film Festival September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
Cast member Michelle Monaghan laughs at the premiere of "Machine Gun Preacher" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Kseina Sukminova leaves after the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
British model Kate Moss arrives at a party to promote a make-up brand at Battersea Power Station in London September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Cast member Evan Rachel Wood poses at the premiere of "The Ides of March" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fashion blogger Prince Cassius (R) poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress and honoree Olivia Wilde poses at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Anna Kendrick arrives for the premiere of the film 50/50 in New York September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
British singer Leona Lewis performs at the Made In Africa: By Arise Magazine Spring 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Cast member Lily Collins poses at the world premiere of "Abduction" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Alexia Ulibarri at the Mercedes-Benz DFashion show in Mexico City September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
