Style file

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Fashion blogger Julia Lang poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Fashion blogger Julia Lang poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 29, 2011

First lady Michelle Obama laughs as she boards Air Force One in Washington to accompany President Barack Obama to New York September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama laughs as she boards Air Force One in Washington to accompany President Barack Obama to New York September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, September 29, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Guillaume Henry for Carven as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Guillaume Henry for Carven as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Singer Beyonce speaks during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Singer Beyonce speaks during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Actress Allison Sarofim attends the world premiere of "Ocean's Kingdom" during the New York City Ballet's 2011 Fall Gala in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Actress Allison Sarofim attends the world premiere of "Ocean's Kingdom" during the New York City Ballet's 2011 Fall Gala in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Thursday, September 29, 2011

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Actress Liv Tyler attends the world premiere of "Ocean's Kingdom" during the New York City Ballet's 2011 Fall Gala in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Actress Liv Tyler attends the world premiere of "Ocean's Kingdom" during the New York City Ballet's 2011 Fall Gala in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Director Julie Delpy shields her eyes from the sun during a photocall to promote the French feature film "Le Skylab" on the fifth day of the 59th San Sebastian Film Festival September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

Director Julie Delpy shields her eyes from the sun during a photocall to promote the French feature film "Le Skylab" on the fifth day of the 59th San Sebastian Film Festival September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Cast member Michelle Monaghan laughs at the premiere of "Machine Gun Preacher" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Michelle Monaghan laughs at the premiere of "Machine Gun Preacher" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Model Kseina Sukminova leaves after the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Model Kseina Sukminova leaves after the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Thursday, September 29, 2011

British model Kate Moss arrives at a party to promote a make-up brand at Battersea Power Station in London September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

British model Kate Moss arrives at a party to promote a make-up brand at Battersea Power Station in London September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Cast member Evan Rachel Wood poses at the premiere of "The Ides of March" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Evan Rachel Wood poses at the premiere of "The Ides of March" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Fashion blogger Prince Cassius (R) poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Fashion blogger Prince Cassius (R) poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Actress and honoree Olivia Wilde poses at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress and honoree Olivia Wilde poses at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Cast member Anna Kendrick arrives for the premiere of the film 50/50 in New York September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Anna Kendrick arrives for the premiere of the film 50/50 in New York September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 29, 2011

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, September 29, 2011

British singer Leona Lewis performs at the Made In Africa: By Arise Magazine Spring 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

British singer Leona Lewis performs at the Made In Africa: By Arise Magazine Spring 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Thursday, September 29, 2011

Cast member Lily Collins poses at the world premiere of "Abduction" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Lily Collins poses at the world premiere of "Abduction" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 29, 2011

A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Alexia Ulibarri at the Mercedes-Benz DFashion show in Mexico City September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Alexia Ulibarri at the Mercedes-Benz DFashion show in Mexico City September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

