Style file
Cast member Evan Rachel Wood poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Ides of March" in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Evan Rachel Wood poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Ides of March" in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and model Liz Hurley stands holding a handbag during a breast cancer awareness launch at a department store in Edinburgh, Scotland October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Actress and model Liz Hurley stands holding a handbag during a breast cancer awareness launch at a department store in Edinburgh, Scotland October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara attends the French fashion house Chanel Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara attends the French fashion house Chanel Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Ashley Judd poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet
Actress Ashley Judd poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet
A make up artist and hairdresser poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A make up artist and hairdresser poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
TV personality Kim Kardashian speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai October 13, 2011. Kardashian is in the United Arab Emirates to launch the opening of a milkshake bar at the Dubai Mall on October 14. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
TV personality Kim Kardashian speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai October 13, 2011. Kardashian is in the United Arab Emirates to launch the opening of a milkshake bar at the Dubai Mall on October 14. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Visitors pose for a photo during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Visitors pose for a photo during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A model presents a creation by fashion designer Dawid Tomaszewski as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A model presents a creation by fashion designer Dawid Tomaszewski as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Cast member Olga Fonda poses at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Olga Fonda poses at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn, at the Empire Leicester Square in central London October 2, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn, at the Empire Leicester Square in central London October 2, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cast member Enisha Brewster arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Enisha Brewster arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
British supermodel Kate Moss presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
British supermodel Kate Moss presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cast member Ziah Colon arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Ziah Colon arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
South Korean actress Lee Yoon-ji poses for photographs at the opening ceremony of the 16th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Weller
South Korean actress Lee Yoon-ji poses for photographs at the opening ceremony of the 16th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Weller
Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for a screening of the Lifetime Original movie "Five", an anthology of five short films exploring the impact of breast cancer on people's lives, in Washington October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for a screening of the Lifetime Original movie "Five", an anthology of five short films exploring the impact of breast cancer on people's lives, in Washington October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante