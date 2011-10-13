Style file

" /> " />
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Cast member Evan Rachel Wood poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Ides of March" in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Actress and model Liz Hurley stands holding a handbag during a breast cancer awareness launch at a department store in Edinburgh, Scotland October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara attends the French fashion house Chanel Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Actress Ashley Judd poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A make up artist and hairdresser poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, October 13, 2011

TV personality Kim Kardashian speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai October 13, 2011. Kardashian is in the United Arab Emirates to launch the opening of a milkshake bar at the Dubai Mall on October 14. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Visitors pose for a photo during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Dawid Tomaszewski as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Cast member Olga Fonda poses at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn, at the Empire Leicester Square in central London October 2, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Cast member Enisha Brewster arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, October 13, 2011

British supermodel Kate Moss presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Cast member Ziah Colon arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, October 13, 2011

South Korean actress Lee Yoon-ji poses for photographs at the opening ceremony of the 16th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Weller

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for a screening of the Lifetime Original movie "Five", an anthology of five short films exploring the impact of breast cancer on people's lives, in Washington October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

