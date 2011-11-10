Style file

Edition:
Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Freida Pinto poses at the world premiere of "Immortals" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Freida Pinto poses at the world premiere of "Immortals" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Michelle Williams, who portrays Marilyn Monroe in the film "My Week With Marilyn", poses at a screening of the movie during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Michelle Williams, who portrays Marilyn Monroe in the film "My Week With Marilyn", poses at a screening of the movie during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Actress Jessica Alba arrives to attend the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Jessica Alba arrives to attend the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Blake Lively arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Blake Lively arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

British singer Jessie J poses on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

British singer Jessie J poses on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

U.S. singer Katy Perry poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

U.S. singer Katy Perry poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Lady Gaga leaves the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Lady Gaga leaves the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Singer Ke$ha arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Ke$ha arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez addresses the audience at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez addresses the audience at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Cast member Kirsten Dunst poses at a screening of the film "Melancholia" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cast member Kirsten Dunst poses at a screening of the film "Melancholia" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Paula Fernandes arrives at the 2011 Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year tribute dinner and concert honoring Shakira at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Paula Fernandes arrives at the 2011 Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year tribute dinner and concert honoring Shakira at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actress Kerry Washington walks across the stage to present a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Kerry Washington walks across the stage to present a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Jennifer Aniston applauds at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Jennifer Aniston applauds at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Israeli model Bar Refaeli poses after the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Israeli model Bar Refaeli poses after the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Actress Laura Bell Bundy poses as she arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Actress Laura Bell Bundy poses as she arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Natasha Bedingfield performs "Easy" with Rascal Flatts at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Natasha Bedingfield performs "Easy" with Rascal Flatts at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

